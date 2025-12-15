Hunt Family Issues Statement on Chiefs’ Playoff Elimination After Heartbroken Reaction to Patrick Mahomes’ Injury

The Kansas City Chiefs officially saw their playoff hopes end after a 16–13 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 15. The defeat dropped Kansas City to 6–8. It also confirmed their postseason elimination for the first time in a decade. Despite the disappointment, Tavia Hunt, the wife of Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, took to Instagram to show support for her team.

“Today didn’t end the way we hoped,” Tavia Hunt wrote in the caption of the Instagram post. “After a season full of effort and heart, missing the playoffs for the first time in a decade stings – and it’s okay to feel that disappointment.”

Tavia Hunt’s statement was honest and reassuring, despite the situation the Chiefs now find themselves in.

This is a developing story… Stay tuned for more updates.