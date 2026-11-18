Travis Kelce exited the field during the Kansas City Chiefs’ 35-13 victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 10 due to an injury suffered during a tackle from DeMarcco Hellams in the first quarter. On his New Heights podcast on Wednesday, Kelce provided updates on his ankle injury, confirming that it was painful.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The tackle from Hellams was deemed dirty by many Chiefs fans on social media. During their recent podcast episode, Travis Kelce told his brother Jason that he had been nursing a high ankle sprain, and also addressed a question from listener Kyle Henning, who asked if Hellams had deliberately targeted Kelce’s injured ankle, by saying the tackle did not warrant a flag or a fine.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m ready to rock and roll this week. You know, it’s one of those things where once you turn it in at the beginning of the year and you just got to deal with the high ankle sprain, you know, the process that it takes to heal and when you’re battling through week to week trying to get it to 100%, it’s just it’s going to be a lot slower than just taking time off. But I love playing this game, and if, you know, if I’m out there on a good ankle, bad ankle, it doesn’t fucking matter to me. I’m out there because I love this game and I signed up for this thing to be out there putting my heart on the line for the- and my body on the line for my teammates, man.

“I don’t know if that was the case. We kind of- [Jason Kelce: the way you guys are both rolling around]- yeah, and my [ankle] just got caught in a bad position. You know, that’s football. And on the flip side, you know, if it was a quote-unquote intentional, you know, extra grab and turn of the ankle, you know, it’s just a part of it. I don’t think it was, you know, crazy enough for it to get a flag or it to be a fine or anything like that. Obviously, in the moment, I thought it was, because it hurt like hell, but yeah.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Kelce suffered the ankle injury during Kansas City’s Week 6 home game against the Los Angeles Chargers, which was watched by New Heights guest Caitlin Clark in a suite with Taylor Swift. Although he admits that playing every week is slowing down his recovery from a high ankle sprain, Kelce confirmed that he is “ready to rock and roll this week,” against the Arizona Cardinals on November 22.

Kelce limped off the field during the opening drive of the game after being tackled by Hellams, having caught a 23-yard pass from Patrick Mahomes before the tackle. Taped up by medical staff, Kelce was taken into the locker room as questionable to return. However, he returned in the second quarter and made two catches for 30 yards on two targets.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid explained that Kelce was temporarily taken out of the game due to a calf issue related to his ankle injury. Kelce also told reporters that he followed the team’s direction on his playing time after returning, and brought his 2026 season totals to 35 catches for 512 yards and two receiving touchdowns.