“I’m Old”: Andy Reid Makes Honest Admission on Reaching Major Milestone as Chiefs HC

As the Kansas City Chiefs push towards Super Bowl contention after missing the playoffs last season, this new year also marks a special milestone for head coach Andy Reid. The 68-year-old has undoubtedly been one of the best coaches in NFL history after starting with the Green Bay Packers and then moving to the Philadelphia Eagles, where he spent 14 years. Now, as he hits the 14-year mark in Kansas City, Reid reflected on his illustrious coaching career.

“I’m old,” coach Reid said during an appearance on the Rich Eisen Show. “28 years as a head coach, man. That’s like dog years, right? I love every minute of it. I put a Tommy Bahama shirt on, go to work, and enjoy it, man. I get to be around these young guys, and they keep me young at heart. And then when I’m doing shows like this, and I have to look at myself in this camera right here, I go, “Dog gone, man.”

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After various stints at the collegiate level with San Francisco State, Northern Arizona University, the University of Texas at El Paso, and the University of Missouri, Andy Reid was hired by head coach Mike Holmgren as the assistant offensive line and tight ends coach in 1995. Holmgren, with Reid on his staff, won Super Bowl XXXI over the New England Patriots.

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Reid was then promoted to the quarterback coach role, where he worked with Brett Favre in 1997 and continued in that role for two more years before taking over as head coach in Philadelphia. With the Eagles, Reid spent 14 years and won six division titles, five NFC Championship Games (including four consecutive from 2001 to 2004), and an appearance in Super Bowl XXXIX.

During this time, Reid developed Donovan McNabb into one of the best quarterbacks of that time over a ten-year period from 1999 to 2009. McNabb became the Eagles’ all-time leader in passing yards, passing touchdowns, completions, and pass attempts while making six Pro Bowls. He also became one of just four players in NFL history to amass 30,000 passing yards, 200 touchdown passes, 3,000 rushing yards, and 20 rushing touchdowns in his career.

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Imago KANSAS CITY, MO – DECEMBER 25: Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid in the first quarter of a Christmas Day NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs on December 25, 2025 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire NFL: DEC 25 Broncos at Chiefs EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2512250269

Then, during his final years in Philly, Andy Reid reinvigorated former Atlanta Falcons star Mike Vick into a star quarterback, making four Pro Bowls as the Eagles QB1 and winning the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year in 2010. But after missing the postseason for two straight seasons, Reid was fired as the Eagles’ head coach in 2012, which prompted his move to the Chiefs.

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In Kansas City, the 68-year-old revitalized the Chiefs into a powerhouse as he mounted an 11-5 turnaround in 2013 after a 2-12 season and made the playoffs. Reid kept the Chiefs afloat over the next few years with Alex Smith as QB1 before the franchise drafted Patrick Mahomes in the 2017 draft and gave him the full-time starting job in 2018.

Since then, the Chiefs have turned into one of the most dominant dynasties in NFL history, as the franchise has won three Super Bowls and five AFC Conference championships. Similarly, Reid turned Mahomes into one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history with his two MVP awards, three Super Bowl MVP awards, and six Pro Bowl selections.

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While the Chiefs remain one of the most feared teams in the NFL, they had to settle for a disappointing 2025 season. For the first time since 2014, Kansas City missed the postseason and finished third in the AFC West with a 6-11 record.

Now, with the Chiefs eyeing a return to Super Bowl contention, head coach Reid issued a crucial update on the recovery timeline of his star quarterback.

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Andy Reid provides an update on Patrick Mahomes’ injury

On December 15, 2025, as Patrick Mahomes battled the Los Angeles Chargers, the Chiefs fans and the league saw him suffer a season-ending torn left ACL and LCL. Initially, Mahomes admitted that he didn’t think the injury was too severe, and even pushed the training staff to put a brace on his knee so he could finish the game.

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But as the severity of his injury came forward, Mahomes underwent surgery in mid-December and began his rehab in Kansas City with Chiefs physical therapist Julie Frymyer. Mahomes also travelled to Dallas for checks with orthopedist Dr. Dan Cooper and his staff, who performed his surgery. Now that the 2026 NFL schedule is out, Reid confirmed that the Chiefs can expect Mahomes to start the Week 1 clash against the Denver Broncos.

“He’s getting better every day, he’s not taking any setbacks,” Reid said during his appearance on The Rich Eisen Show. “… It’s a day-to-day thing, and as long as he keeps making progress forward, maybe we’ll have a chance to see him in the first game. But we’ll play that as we go.”

As Andy Reid hits his 14-year milestone in Kansas City, matching his tenure with the Eagles, the timing could not be more fitting for a redemption season. With Mahomes trending toward a Week 1 return against the Broncos, Reid has every reason to believe his best coaching days are still ahead of him.