“I Could See The Frustration”: Travis Kelce Claims Patrick Mahomes as the Real Reason on Calling Off NFL Retirement

The Kansas City Chiefs were running with a cut-to-cut record of 6-7 when they reached the Week 14 clash against the Houston Texans last season. But who knew that the moment their star QB Patrick Mahomes suffered a season-ending injury in that game, the Chiefs’ run would further deteriorate? It’s been several months since that incident, and tight end Travis Kelce reflects on what went through his and Mahomes’ minds.

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“I could see the frustration in his mind that it got to this point this year,” Kelce said on the New Heights Podcast. “And you know, that’s a huge reason why I’m still playing the game because I know that guy. Like, I want to be there for that guy in every aspect of the game.

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“I think that’s exciting coming into the year. We get a fresh start, and we’re a motivated group, baby.”

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Following Patrick Mahomes’ injury, the Chiefs went 0-4 to conclude the season. And for the first time since 2014, Kansas City missed a playoff slot. Surely, a season that many Chiefs players, including Mahomes and Kelce, didn’t expect to unfold in such a way.

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However, the Chiefs QB immediately underwent surgery to repair both a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and a torn lateral collateral ligament (LCL) in his left knee. Following that, Mahomes took nine months of recovery time, and on July 24, 2026, the 30-year-old QB was cleared to practice and participate in training camp.

Travis Kelce had a firsthand glimpse of a recovered Patrick Mahomes and shared his honest thoughts on the quarterback’s performance to his brother Jason on the New Heights Podcast.

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“Oh, Paty Mahomes, man. He’s out there slinging the ball, man,” Kelce added. “It doesn’t matter if your quarterback is coming off an injury or not. He’s got on the special jersey. You got to stay away from the QB. A lot of the season is dictated on how, you know, how good that quarterback plays. That being said, Pat looks f**king awesome right now.

“I think right now he’s on top of the reads. He’s getting the ball out. He’s, you know, anytime he does get out of the pocket, he’s making great throws. And I think it’s going to take getting in there and feeling the bullets flying for him to feel comfortable in what he’s doing. And it’s our job as his teammates to make sure he feels comfortable, you know, whenever that opportunity comes.”

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As of now, the preseason has concluded, where the Kansas City Chiefs faced the LA Rams, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the Seattle Seahawks. However, while Travis Kelce made an appearance only in the game against the Seahawks, Patrick Mahomes did not even take a single snap to avoid any further complications for the regular season.

“Being able to go out there, day after day, and have the grind of a camp, that can even be harder than the [regular] season,” Mahomes said a few days back. “It’s been awesome for me to be able to do that. It’s exciting. I didn’t know if I was going to have to take days off, but my body has responded the right way.”

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After a week, Travis Kelce, who pondered retirement after a disappointing 2025 season, will be entering his 14th NFL season. On the other hand, a recovered and motivated Patrick Mahomes will come out for his 10th NFL season.

Will they be able to turn the tide for the Chiefs in the 2026 season?