“I Hate It”: Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Frustrated After Unwelcome Guests Invade Her Backyard

It seems that at Patrick Mahomes‘ home, some uninvited guests were determined to make a comeback. Just when Brittany Mahomes thought she had finally seen the last of them, the skies above her backyard had other plans. This time, her reaction makes it clear she is not at all thrilled.

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“The Eagle clean-up crew… I hate it,” wrote Brittany Mahomes, posting on her Instagram story.

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The Eagles are back at the Mahomes’ home, reigniting the unusual situation that Brittany had recently documented. After earlier revealing that the birds had disappeared, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback’s wife is now dealing with a mess caused by their return to the backyard.

Brittany’s frustration from her Instagram story comes as the birds have already become a familiar sight around the property, having shown up first around July. The situation became unusual enough for her to search for information about the birds and find out why they had chosen the Mahomes’ property, which has a private sports field.

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But then, a month later, things seemed to have changed.

“But sadly they are gone 😞,” she wrote in an Instagram Story in August. “Think they raised their babies and now their off, they come back for mating season maybe idk.”

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With the birds now back, that theory suddenly appears more relevant.

For Brittany, however, the return does not make the situation more welcome. One story showed an eagle butting the football playfully. In another story, the eagles were seen all spread out in the backyard with marks on the green grass and had destroyed Mahomes’ blow-ups.

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The backyard visitors have already left their mark on the property, and their repeated appearances have turned what could have been a brief wildlife encounter into an ongoing household nuisance.

What is particularly interesting is that no other NFL player news has been reported on such an invasion. For now, it would seem that Patrick Mahomes is the only player to have been chosen by Eagles.

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The golden eagle’s connection with the Philadelphia Eagles makes the story even more amusing, as Mahomes has spent his entire career playing against teams that also include the Eagles.

The Chiefs and the Eagles have only met 12 times through the 2025 season, but their recent high-stakes meetings have made the matchup very intense. The two teams faced off in Super Bowl LVII, where Mahomes overcame a 10-point halftime deficit to win 38-35.

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Two years later, the Philadelphia Eagles got their revenge in Super Bowl LIX, dominating the Chiefs by a score of 40-22.

For Mahomes, he and his house have rarely been far from the spotlight. And Brittany shares glimpses of life away from the field. But the Mahomes backyard appears to have its residents back. While Brittany was sad when they left, she is definitely not celebrating their return.