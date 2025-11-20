“I May Not Be Able to Walk”: Patrick Mahomes’ Mom Randi Makes Health Confession

Star quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ mother leads an active lifestyle, and she rarely misses a chance to share it. Whether she is cheering in the stands or traveling for major events, Randi Martin is always on the go. So when she revealed that she was suddenly unable to walk, it naturally raised eyebrows. But before anyone assumes a serious issue, the full story paints a very different picture.

“I feel like I’m at top of the world.. almost.. however i may not be able to walk this week,” Randi wrote on X. “Great hike! 1st real deal hike. #bucketlist”

On November 16, Randi shared a picture of her standing atop a mountain with a blurry but beautiful view behind her. Turns out, she climbed the Royal Arch Trail in Boulder, Colorado, along with her daughter and Patrick’s half-sister, Mia Randall. After reaching the summit, Patrick Mahomes’ mom felt like her legs were ready to give out.

While Randi made it sound dramatic, her confession was an honest take on her struggle. The trail she hiked is a tough ‌3.2-mile round trip ‌with steep climbs, rocky paths, and almost 900 feet of elevation. On Instagram, Randi shared a clip that captured her and Mia’s entire adventure. From the starting point to enjoying peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, flexing her biceps, and finally reaching the top, she recorded it all.

“It was an absolute blast climbing to the top of Royal Arch with my @miablissss!” the post’s caption read. “Cherishing these sweet memories with my girl always ❤️⛰️.”

Her photo drew warm reactions from fans, but while Randi enjoyed a rare break with her daughter, the mood around Kansas City grew far more tense. The Chiefs returned home facing sharper questions than ever, and all eyes shifted back to Patrick Mahomes as pressure mounted on the reigning champions.

Patrick Mahomes’ mom supports him amid the Chiefs’ struggles

The Kansas City Chiefs fell to a 5-5 record after their 22-19 loss to the Denver Broncos on Monday. Currently, the franchise is four wins behind the AFC West leader, the Broncos, but that’s not all. Currently, the Buffalo Bills, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Los Angeles Chargers hold the wild-card spots, and all of them have beaten Kansas City this season.

Amid the rising stakes and growing concerns over Mahomes’ leadership, fans saw a big update from Randi. Recently, a Chiefs fan shared the quarterback’s picture on X.

“I still believe in our Chiefs,” they wrote.

“Me too,” Mahomes’ mom replied.

The simple and sweet comment highlighted just how invested Randi is in her son’s journey. Even as the Chiefs face mounting challenges this season, her focus remains unwavering. Not always on wins or losses, but on Patrick staying safe and healthy every Sunday, just as she admitted before the season began.

This week, the Chiefs are heading into an intense showdown with the Indianapolis Colts. If they lose, their playoff hopes could slip further away, and fans might begin to doubt the offense and the man leading it.