“I Miss Them Every Day”: Chiefs Coach Admits Struggling to Move On From Losing Trent McDuffie & Others to Rivals

For the Kansas City Chiefs, the 2022 draft class was a special one, as it holds the record for the most defensive rookies in Super Bowl history. So, when four crucial members of this group walked out the door, the Chiefs’ defensive coordinator was left emotional. Over this offseason, Kansas City saw the likes of Trent McDuffie, Leo Chenal, Jaylen Watson, and Bryan Cook move on to new organizations. Reflecting on these departures, the veteran coach opened up about the toll it took him during a recent press conference.

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“Young guys leaving that came in under, it’s like a piece of you that is just going out into the world. You’ll bring a tear to my eye if I talk too much about it,” Spagnolo said, per Sports Radio 810 WHB. “I did have the opportunity, though, to see, uh… I went to George’s wedding, so I got to see Trent McDuffie and Leo Chenal, who happened to be there. And these guys have become like sons. I mean, they were here. They grew. But I’m really happy for all of them. Jaylen Watson, Bryan Cook, and the whole crew that moved on. Other than when we play’em, I hope they do really well. I miss’em every day.”

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Steve Spagnuolo’s reaction came as the Chiefs parted ways with multiple defensive pieces this offseason, while they aim to rebuild the roster. The departures started with All-Pro cornerback Trent McDuffie, who was traded to the Los Angeles Rams for a 2026 first-round (No. 29 overall), fifth-round, and sixth-round picks in addition to a third-round pick in 2027. Joining McDuffie in Tinseltown is Jaylen Watson, his backfield partner, who signed a three-year, $51 million deal with the Rams.

Similarly, the Chiefs lost another defensive piece in safety Bryan Cook, who joined the Cincinnati Bengals on a three-year, $40.25 million contract. Now shifting focus to the second level of the defense, Kansas City saw outside linebacker Leo Chenal sign a three-year, $24.75 million deal with the Washington Commanders.

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For Spagnuolo and the Chiefs, the defensive class of 2022 came with a significant weight as the Chiefs won back-to-back Lombardi Trophies in 2023 and 2024 following their arrival. The four combined were key contributors to the Kansas City Chiefs’ dominant Super Bowl run, helping the franchise secure multiple championships.

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While the Chiefs moved away from Sneed in 2024, McDuffie took over as the CB1 and put forth an incredible career with two All-Pro appearances. These accolades helped him become the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history as he signed a four-year, $124 million contract extension with the Rams.

Alongside McDuffie, Watson, and Cook showcased immense versatility during their Chiefs tenure. Watson finished with 125 solo tackles, three interceptions, and four sacks, including a 99-yard pick-six against the Los Angeles Chargers in his rookie season. Cook recorded 191 total tackles with three interceptions and one sack, as he emerged as a vocal leader in the secondary.

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Meanwhile, Leo Chenal also had an important role, hauling in 218 combined tackles, 7.0 sacks, 3 forced fumbles, and 1 interception across 65 regular-season games. While these may not be big numbers, Chenal’s versatility was second to none on the Chiefs’ defense. Alongside featuring at off-ball linebacker positions, Chenal played as a defensive tackle, defensive end, and slot cornerback while also taking snaps as a fullback.

But despite these changes, the veteran DC knows how the football business works and wished these guys the best of luck for their careers ahead.

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“But that’s part of this business. You know, over the course of the years that I’ve had in this, I’ve had close relationships, my wife and I, with all these guys, and part of the business is they move on,” Spagnuolo added in his press conference. “You know, it’s really selfish of me to think that I could have’em forever. But good for them that they were able to move on and do really well.”

Now shifting focus toward the future, Steve Spagnuolo has already identified a new gem who has impressed him over the OTAs.

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Steve Spagnuolo reveals this defensive rookie has “impressed him” over the OTAs

Although the Chiefs lost one of their best defensive players in the league by trading McDuffie to the Rams, that deal helped them get the 29th pick in the first round of this year’s draft. With this pick, the Chiefs selected Clemson Tigers defensive tackle Peter Woods, who is already turning heads, according to Steve Spagnuolo.

Woods comes in as a 2025 All-American credited with 99 tackles (14.5 for loss), 5.0 sacks, two forced fumbles, and two pass breakups in 35 games (24 starts) from 2023 to 2025. Alongside his on-field dominance, the 29th overall pick has showcased immense maturity as Spagnuolo believes him to have the “football get-it.”

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“I’ve been really, really impressed with Pete (Woods),” Spagnuolo said. “Not only what he does on the field, but the way he carries himself in the hallways. I think I’ve said this to you guys before: When you stand up in front of them in a unit meeting, you can see all the faces. I mean, you know whether they’re in tune. He’s like focused, and that’s a good thing, especially for a lineman. He seems like he’s got football get-it. I thought he made a couple of good plays today, so real hopeful for him.”

While the players who moved on this offseason sting, Steve Spagnuolo has never needed long to rebuild his defense. Woods is already making an impression in OTAs, and if the rest of the 2025 draft class follows suit, the Chiefs’ defense may not miss a step heading into next season.