“I Was a Little Drunk”: When Chris Jones Recalled Viral Interaction With Roger Goodell After Chiefs Drafted Him

One of the big debates in Kansas City Chiefs history took place in their draft room almost ten years ago, with Chris Jones right in the middle of it. That night, the room was filled with powerful voices. Owner Clark Hunt, head coach Andy Reid, and general manager John Dorsey went back and forth as they looked to build depth.

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“There was a big argument,” said Ryne Nutt, the Chiefs’ vice president of player personnel, during Super Bowl LIX week.

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At last, they made their decision. With the 37th pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, Kansas City chose Jones in the second round. Right after that, the moment became truly memorable. As Jones walked onto the stage, he began to dance as the crowd cheered loudly. Then, it got even more special. The 310-pound lineman gave Roger Goodell a big, heartfelt bear hug that went on for several seconds.

“So I’m looking at everybody like, what should I do? The alcohol was talking to me, man,” Chris Jones revealed on a 2023 episode of the New Heights podcast. “So I see Roger. I’m like, man, give me a hug, please. Oh my gosh. He looked like a rag doll when you went up there, dog. I remember it like you was yesterday. Yeah, man. It was a good feeling.”

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However, the story behind that moment wasn’t easy. After not being picked in the first round, Jones confessed he had been drinking a lot and woke up feeling rough. He even took another drink before they called his name. Later, Jones shared his thoughts about that night, and his openness made the moment feel even more genuine.

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“I got my name called; I was a little nervous; I didn’t know if I should be excited or crying,” Jones also said.

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Looking back now, the Chiefs clearly made the right call. In Kansas City, Jones became a key figure for the team. He played a big role in winning three Super Bowl championships at Arrowhead Stadium, received seven Pro Bowl selections, and earned six All-Pro awards while guiding the defense and winning the hearts of all Chiefs fans.

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However, Jones still sounds like someone who never expected this journey.

“I’m grateful, man—I’m so grateful just to be in the Chiefs organization,” Jones said to ESPN. “I didn’t think I had a chance of going to Kansas City.”

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Do you know there is another lesser-known side of this story that influenced the Chiefs?

Chris Jones’ playful personality attracted the Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs saw something different in Chris Jones right from the combine. His loud laugh and playful energy stood out in the room, but it also raised questions.

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“He was a fun guy, a little goofy,” Ryne Nutt said. “When he left, we were like, ‘We’ve got to do some work on him.’”

But then, something unexpected happened on the field. Jones tried to stand out during drills, but his choice ended up being a funny mistake he still chuckles about.

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“Everybody was wearing the f—ing long tights,” Jones said on a 2023 episode of the New Heights podcast that is hosted by Kelce and his brother, Jason. “I was like, ‘You know what, I’m not going out there copying everybody; I’m going to wear the short tights.’ I didn’t realize they were boxers, bro.”

During his pro day at Mississippi State, Jones turned things around. He seemed more focused, jumped higher, and approached every drill with enthusiasm. What stood out to Nutt was how Jones took feedback about his college highlights during their chat after the workout. That talk made a big difference. Nutt noticed a side of Jones that the video didn’t reveal.

“The look in his eyes, just the competitor inside that I didn’t even know, just watching the tape,” Nutt said. “You don’t really know until you talk with somebody. I was like, ‘All right.’ I remember calling Coach Reid, and Brett was in there, too. Brett put it on speakerphone. My message was, ‘I’m alright with this kid. He’s going to prove people wrong.’”

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At that point, Jones still didn’t feel secure with the Chiefs. Teams like the Browns and Jaguars were more interested and even invited him for visits. Kansas City didn’t reach out, leaving him uncertain about his situation. Then, right before the draft, it all came down to a straightforward dinner back home.

“I ordered two pineapple steaks,” Jones said. “He asked me—[and] I’ll never forget it—why do you think the Chiefs should draft you? At the time, I was like, ‘It’ll be the best decision they ever made.’”

Looking back now, that confidence, mixed with a little chaos, perfectly explains how his unforgettable draft night story unfolded.