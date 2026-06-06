“I Wouldn’t Bet Against Him”: Andy Reid Addresses Patrick Mahomes’ Week 1 Availability Amid Injury Rehab

As has been the case in Andy Reid’s tenure with the Kansas City Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes will be the trump card for him this year. After finishing 6-11 last year, the team’s success depends on whether he is at 100% this season. The quarterback is working his way back after injuring his knee in 2025, but Reid remains hopeful.

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“We haven’t made any assumptions that he’s going to absolutely be there game one, he told Stephen A. Smith on his show on June 5. “We brought in Justin for that reason. We drafted a quarterback. … But [Mahomes] is one of those kids that you just don’t bet against either.

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“I wouldn’t bet against him. If anybody can do it, it’s this kid, and the way he goes about it and the way he heals.”

Patrick Mahomes still hasn’t received the all-clear from the team after undergoing surgery to repair the torn ACL and LCL in his left knee. In the Chiefs’ last OTAs, he was still wearing a knee brace. But he had already been back on the field, taking part in selected drills during Kansas City’s voluntary workouts.

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Mahomes was present in all three OTAs last week. Per the Kansas City Star’s Pete Sweeney, he participated on 7-on-7 drills, but not the 11-on-11s. He was also seen jogging and throwing passes to Xavier Worthy. The QB was wearing a knee brace, but the Chiefs are otherwise very positive about his return in Week 1.

But Andy Reid will not take that risk.

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He can travel under center, but I just don’t want him in any area where there might be a jet sweep coming or something of that sort,” the head coach said last week. “I’ve liked what I’ve seen. He’s working hard. This is good for him, getting out there and throwing. … He has busted his tail to put himself in this position. Most guys wouldn’t even be able to do this.”

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While Mahomes is hoping to be ready for Week 1, the Chiefs are also readying his backup in Justin Fields. The veteran got first-team reps in the last OTAs, per Sweeney. Fields participated in the 11-on-11s, but struggled in connecting with WRs for some time. Eventually, he settled, landing a 55-yard touchdown with help from Worthy.

Mahomes, on the other hand, is doing his best to line up on the field in the season opener.

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Patrick Mahomes is working his way to Week 1

The QB1 revealed that the team has established two-week checkpoints for his recovery. There are still some checks needed before he is cleared for team periods. Per ESPN, Mahomes will possibly be participating at full capacity in training camp.

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But he is leaving no stone unturned. Mahomes was seen practicing throws only 100 days after the surgery. According to general manager Brett Veach, he had also asked to be joined by the team’s trainers whenever he had to leave town. Mahomes has been rehabbing at the Chiefs’ facility alongside longtime athletic trainer Julie Frymyer.

He has made it clear that he is approaching this process without “holding anything back“.

Veach also said Mahomes is “way ahead of schedule” and has shown encouraging signs during his recovery. But the Chiefs are still approaching this situation with caution, and will not allow him to play “hero ball” just yet. Reid and Co. will be taking this on one day at a time, until Mahomes is fully healthy.