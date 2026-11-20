Travis Kelce left the Kansas City Chiefs’ Week 10 game against the Atlanta Falcons after a first-quarter tackle by safety DeMarcco Hellams. The play drew questions about whether it was dirty. Now, a former Chiefs safety has stepped in to defend Hellams and explain why he doesn’t see it that way.

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“People saying it was a dirty tackle, and I guess that’s opinion, you know what I mean?” Tyrann Mathieu said on In The Bayou With Tyrann Mathieu. “Or however you feel about it. But playing defense is hard enough as it is, I say. But what I don’t like is that it sort of looked like he held on. Travis was already down, and then it seemed like he wouldn’t let go of the leg. I wouldn’t call him a dirty player. I know. Like, you know, as a defender you’re getting you’re a– kicked, bro.”

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Early in the first quarter, Patrick Mahomes hit Kelce with a short pass that gained 23 yards and ended at the Atlanta 47, where Falcons safety DeMarcco Hellams brought him down. On the video, Hellams seemed to keep hold of Kelce’s leg as they fell, and Kelce was hurt on the play.

He was slow to get up but limped to the sideline on his own, where trainers taped his ankle. Rather than going back out, he headed to the locker room for a closer look.

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The absence did not last. Kelce returned in the second quarter, finished with two catches for 30 yards, and watched the Chiefs cruise to a 35-13 win over the Falcons. That opening catch also gave him a reception in his 200th straight game.

Still, plenty of fans saw Hellams keep his grip and decided it was a dirty play. Kelce does not fully agree. On “New Heights,” the podcast he hosts with his brother Jason, the 11-time Pro-Bowler said the hit felt like part of the game.

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“I don’t know if that was the case; the way he tackled me … and I just got caught in a bad position,” Kelce said in response to a fan claiming that the tackle was intentionally dirty. “You know, that’s football. And on the flip side, if it was a quote-unquote ‘intentional’ extra grab and turn of the ankle, you know, it’s just part of it.”

He did admit it felt different in the moment.

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“I don’t think it was, you know, crazy enough for it to get a flag or it to be a fine or anything like that,” Travis continued. “Obviously, in the moment, I thought it was because it hurt like hell.”

Hellams has yet to say anything publicly about the tackle.

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As for the injury, Kelce is not expected to miss any time. He says he is “ready to rock and roll” for Week 11 at Arrowhead against the Arizona Cardinals, who sit at 3-7. He also made clear that playing through pain is a choice he makes willingly.

“When you’re battling through week to week trying to get it to 100%, it’s going to be a lot slower than just taking time off. But I love playing this game, and if I’m out there on a good ankle or a bad ankle, it doesn’t matter to me. I’m out there because I love this game. I signed up for this thing to be out there putting my heart on the line and my body on the line for my teammates,” added Kelce on the podcast.

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Kelce is back on the field, and he isn’t asking for anyone to be punished. As far as he’s concerned, it was just football.