Chiefs Identify Potential Trent McDuffie Replacement Ahead of NFL Draft

The Kansas City Chiefs made a bold move this month, sending away their star cornerback, Trent McDuffie, to the Los Angeles Rams. In return, they received a draft package that features the No. 29 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Now, Kansas City is focusing on the upcoming draft to look for someone who can step in and fill the important role McDuffie played in their defense.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“The #Chiefs virtually met with California cornerback Brent Austin recently,” Arrowhead Corner reported on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

Austin was recently asked in an interview with SI whether he had met with any teams, and he said, “I’ve met with a few teams. I’ve been in contact with the San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs, Las Vegas Raiders, Seattle Seahawks, and Los Angeles Chargers, to name a few. I also met with all 32 teams at the East-West Shrine Bowl.”

The standout from the Golden Bears has been quietly making a name for himself. He previously played at James Madison and USF and is known for his tough competition at the catch point, making it hard for receivers to succeed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Where Do the Chiefs Still Lack Elite Talent? Let Tony do the scouting, you just make the pick. Pick your positions. Get Tony’s top 5: QB RB FB WR TE C CB DE DT G ILB OLB P PK S T View Tony’s Picks

His impressive 13 pass breakups in 2025 put him second in the country, highlighting his knack for disrupting plays effectively.

ADVERTISEMENT

Additionally, his overall performance speaks for itself. In 42 games, Austin made 110 tackles, grabbed three interceptions, deflected 24 passes, forced two fumbles, and scored two touchdowns, even with 17 missed tackles.

Most importantly, he feels his skills can fit in anywhere, including with the Chiefs as they aim to rebuild their defense.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m used to overcoming adversity,” Austin said. “I have a great chip on my shoulder. They say I’m undersized or whatever. I play with terrific physicality. I play bigger than my size indicates.”

“I’m a great person to have in the locker room. I want to see all of my teammates succeed. I’ve never had an off-field issue. I’m ready to play ball and have fun. I want to establish myself as a leader. I’m going to make the team better. I’m ready to play special teams as well.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Looking ahead, the Chiefs hold nine picks in the 2026 draft, including two first-rounders. With McDuffie’s departure leaving a clear gap, it will be interesting to see if Kansas City turns to Austin as a potential answer in the secondary.

Chiefs to revamp secondary after Trent McDuffie trade

Trent McDuffie’s exit leaves a real gap for the Chiefs, and the reaction around the team says it all. Patrick Mahomes kept it simple but honest, posting “damn” on X right after the news broke. That quick response captured how big this move feels inside the locker room and across the Chiefdom.

ADVERTISEMENT

This decision feels personal for general manager Brett Veach as well. McDuffie wasn’t just another player; he was Veach’s first and top choice since he took the job in 2017. Plus, he was part of that crucial 2022 draft class that came after the Tyreek Hill trade, which played a big role in changing the team’s lineup in Kansas City.

During the past three seasons, McDuffie really showed how valuable he was on the field. He was only behind Chris Jones on the Chiefs defense, highlighting just how crucial he had become. No matter if he was playing inside or outside, he managed coverage tasks effortlessly and even helped out as a blitzer. Last season, he ended up with one interception, seven pass breakups, one forced fumble, and a sack.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, his 2024 season really showed what he could do at his best. He recorded two interceptions and 13 pass breakups, both personal bests, while also making 59 tackles, four quarterback hits, and forcing a fumble.

This kind of performance made him one of the most dependable defensive backs at Arrowhead Stadium.

However, this trade is part of a trend we’ve been seeing, as it’s the second time in three years that the Chiefs have let go of a top cornerback instead of giving them a big contract. As the draft gets closer, everyone in Chiefs Kingdom will be watching to see how Kansas City plans to replace McDuffie.