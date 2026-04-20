“If I Was Supposed to Share That”: Patrick Mahomes’ Influence in Chiefs Roster Decisions Revealed Before NFL Draft

This offseason, Patrick Mahomes might not just be occupied with workouts and recovering from his injury. With the 2026 NFL Draft approaching, the Kansas City Chiefs have several roster questions to answer, and everything still revolves around their star quarterback. But does that mean Mahomes actually influences those personnel decisions? According to NBC Sports analyst and former NFL quarterback Chris Simms, Mahomes’ voice carries more weight in Kansas City than many might expect.

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“I’ve been there in Kansas City; they ask him about everything because they know he’s working and involved,” Simms said on his Chris Simms Unbuttoned podcast earlier this month. “Hey, what do you think about the draft? ‘Oh, I’ve looked at some film; I know some receivers that you—that I like,’ right? I was there on a day when it was cut day once, and I was about to interview him, and they (Chiefs officials) were like, ‘Hold on, he’s in the meeting with Andy (Reid) and (Chiefs GM) Brett Veach talking about who’s going to make the team and who’s not.”

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“Okay, I don’t even know if I was supposed to share that, but I just did. Regardless, that’s just the kind of guy he (Patrick Mahomes) is.”

Since the Chiefs drafted him in 2017, Mahomes has immersed himself fully in the team’s football operations. Whether it’s offseason workouts, training camps, or meetings, he consistently stays involved in nearly everything happening within the organization.

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But over the years, that dedication has also fueled speculation that Mahomes might wield major influence over the Chiefs’ front office. Yet, Mahomes himself has repeatedly pushed back against that narrative.

Back in 2021, after the Chiefs fell short in Super Bowl LV, the team faced several roster decisions during the offseason. At the time, Mahomes had already signed his big contract worth over $450 million with the Chiefs, which many assumed gave him enormous power within the franchise. But Mahomes insisted that the Chiefs’ front office was only responsible for roster construction and not him.

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Imago January 18, 2026: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. – ZUMAm67_ 20260118_zaf_m67_021 Copyright: xTammyxLjungbladx

“To me, I just go out there and play,” Patrick Mahomes said in an interview in February 2021. “Obviously, you look around, and you want to have guys here, and you want to have guys on your roster, especially guys you’ve built relationships with. But at the end of the day, we have a great staff of guys that really scout and that really look at players, starting with Brett Veach but going all the way down.”

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“I have a total belief in them that they’re going to have good players on this team every single year. That’s the reason I signed the contract that I did: I knew that we were going to have a great roster every single year I’m here.”

Mahomes made it clear that he doesn’t see himself as one of the decision-makers in Kansas City. Still, it would be surprising if the player who has defined the Chiefs’ offense for years was kept in the dark. In over nine seasons with the Chiefs, he has led the franchise to three Super Bowl titles and collected two NFL MVP awards.

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The Chiefs have also leaned heavily on his passing abilities, and Mahomes’ resume reflects his dominance: 35,939 passing yards, 267 touchdowns, and 85 interceptions. With that kind of résumé, why wouldn’t head coach Andy Reid and GM Brett Veach at least ask what Mahomes thinks, especially when it comes to offensive weapons? And in at least one notable case, Mahomes’ input appears to have mattered.

Patrick Mahomes had a say in the Chiefs’ drafting Rashee Rice

Back in 2023, the Chiefs entered the offseason needing help at wide receiver after Mecole Hardman and JuJu Smith-Schuster departed in free agency. As the draft approached, Kansas City evaluated several prospects at the position, but one name that stood out to them was Rashee Rice.

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In the 2023 NFL Draft class, Rice ranked among the top 15 wide receivers and was projected as a late third-round pick. But the Chiefs drafted Rice with the 55th overall pick in the second round by trading up with the Detroit Lions. Shortly after that, Bleacher Report analyst Adam Lefkoe revealed that Patrick Mahomes had played a role in the selection process.

“Pat worked out with this guy and threw with him in Dallas, and he said, ‘I want this guy and get him.’ He’s going to play very early on. Rashee Rice, the new weapon for Pat,” Lefkoe said on B/R Gridiron.

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During his final college season at Southern Methodist University, Rice had certainly built a strong case for himself by performing at his best. Rice had recorded 96 receptions for 1,355 yards and 10 touchdowns, finishing with the fifth-most catches among receivers nationally. So, even though some scouts raised concerns about his character, the Chiefs ultimately decided that his talent and Mahomes’ input justified the investment.

“You’re getting a playmaker and a guy who really wants to be a part of the Chiefs’ program,” Rice said in an interview after being drafted. “Chiefs Kingdom, we’re going to go win another Super Bowl.”

During his rookie season in Kansas City, Rice recorded 89 receptions for 938 yards and 7 touchdowns. He also set a record for rookie postseason receptions and helped the Chiefs win Super Bowl LVIII. But since then, Rice has faced several off-field issues that eventually led to a suspension for a few NFL games.

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At the same time, his on-field production has dipped over the past two seasons, totaling 859 yards and 7 touchdowns. So, in this year’s draft, the Chiefs are again on the lookout for a reliable WR, but whether Mahomes will have a say in that remains to be seen.