Illinois Man Who Threatened Patrick Mahomes & Travis Kelce’s Life Wants Court to Drop Charges

Essentials Inside The Story Following the threat, the accused was charged with a second-degree felony

Brown reportedly posted the threat while driving to Kansas City

Prosecutors maintain that Brown purposefully created fear, while ignoring the consequences

In 2024, country star Morgan Wallen’s concert at Arrowhead Stadium somehow turned into chaos when the Kansas City Chiefs‘ dynamic duo, Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, faced de*th threats. Following a 40-min delay to the concert, Aaron was charged with a second-degree felony, making it a terr*ristic threat. And now, two years later, the 24-year-old wants the court to drop the charges.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Brown has filed a motion asking the court to throw out the case, while his legal team maintains that there was no credible threat in the post and argues that pursuing the charge violates his right to free speech. Brown’s attorneys insist that his post was protected by the First Amendment.

ADVERTISEMENT

“While Mr. Mahomes and Mr. Kelce were present at the concert, their presence was not known to the public, nor is there any evidence suggesting that Defendant (Brown) had any knowledge of their presence,” the motion read. “Additionally, it is important to note that the social media account at issue had only ninety-two followers.”

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Kansas City Chiefs at Atlanta Falcons Sep 22, 2024 Atlanta, Georgia, USA Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce 87 catches a pass from quarterback Patrick Mahomes 15 on the field prior to the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Atlanta Mercedes-Benz Stadium Georgia USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xDalexZaninex 20240922_dwz_sz2_00009

The case goes back to 2024, when Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and Chiefs DT Chris Jones had been named to the NFL Network’s Top 100 Players list and were seen walking the country singer through the stadium corridors.

ADVERTISEMENT

At that time, the accused (Brown) posted from an X account under the name “Gooey Bag,” referencing the possibility of Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce appearing at the show.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

“Mr. Wallen at Arrowhead with the wife. If he brings out Mahomes or Kelce, I’ll take the (freakin) shot. (Expletive) em. Also (expletive) you (expletive) @taylorswift13.”

According to the motion, Brown’s girlfriend told authorities he uploaded the post while they were driving to Kansas City, and the attorney is adhering to the fact that the tweet had been deleted long before investigators became involved, and had less than 100 followers when it was posted.

ADVERTISEMENT

After threat analysts flagged the post, X provided the account’s information to law enforcement following a request from the Kansas City FBI, which led the trail to Brown. Despite his attempt to have the case dismissed, prosecutors have continued to press against the motion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prosecutor’s response to threats against the Chiefs’ stars

Almost immediately after Aaron Brown filed to have the case dismissed, Jackson County Prosecutor Melesa Johnson responded rather strongly, and in her filings to the court, she argues that Brown’s post was not harmless chatter. Instead, he purposefully created fear of a deadly threat and ignored how serious the consequences could have been, including a possible evacuation.

“[Brown] knowingly caused a false belief or fear that a condition involving danger to life existed by posting to X (formerly Twitter) that he was going to shoot Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce at the Morgan Wallen concert and defendant did so with reckless disregard of the risk of causing evacuation of any portion of Arrowhead Stadium, a place of assembly.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The prosecution maintains the language in the post was direct and unambiguous, referencing an act of violence, and in their view, that alone separates it from simple rivalry banter and trash talk. They also point to the timing, because according to documents, Brown’s girlfriend urged him not to publish the message, but he did so anyway while being fully conscious of the risk.

“Even assuming Defendant’s communication was meant to serve as just ‘satire’ or a ‘joke’ in the context of some unspoken ‘sports rivalry,’ the State here is not laughing,” prosecutors said.

For now, the matter rests with the court as the situation is still evolving. It remains to be seen whether the judge will grant Brown’s motion or side with the prosecutor, but clarity on the matter is expected soon.