“I’m Taking Travis”: Popular Comedian Makes Wild Confession About Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce Wedding

The blockbuster wedding, yet private, was always going to attract more than just celebrity guests, and now, one comedian has thrown an unexpected twist into the conversation. With Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce‘s romance already drawing attention, a hilarious confession has left everyone wondering just how far the jokes could go.

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“I look up at the cake, and on the top tier where the two little cake toppers are, it’s just Travis. Taylor’s missing, and I’m like, ‘Someone already took Taylor, I’m taking Travis.’ This is the perfect thing to get. And there’s no cameras, no one has phones, so I was like, ‘No one will know it’s me.'” said comedian Nikki Glaser, as per E! News’ Instagram post.

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In an audio obtained by E! News from an onstage appearance at her residency at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nikki Glaser opened up about her experience at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding on July 3, held at Madison Square Garden.

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Glaser, a longtime Swift fan, recalled spotting the couple’s wedding cake late in the celebration and noticing that Taylor’s cake topper was already missing, with just Travis’ cake topper left behind.

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Imago 52nd Annual American Music Awards – Arrivals PARADISE, LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA – MAY 25: Nikki Glaser wearing Maria Lucia Hohan, styled by Dani Emma arrives at the 52nd Annual American Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 25, 2026 in Paradise, Las Vegas, Nevada, United States. Photo by Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

The comedian explained that she reached for the Travis topper and was seconds away from putting it into her purse. However, just before she could, she heard Tom Cruise say, ‘Put me down,’ prompting her to abandon the attempt.

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“I got really close to just stealing something from it because I was like, ‘I want one cool artifact from this,'” Glaser shared, per audio obtained by E! News. “So, it was late in the night, and everyone’s kind of drunk, dancing on the dance floor, and I’m back by the cake vaping.”

Glaser also described guests dancing late into the night, including Mark Zuckerberg and Jelly Roll.

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The comedian was reportedly off the grid for 12 hours, with her family and friends unaware of her attendance at the wedding celebration. Glaser is a longtime Swiftie and revealed that she spent around $100,000 attending 22 shows during Swift’s Eras Tour.

“I got the text inviting me to the wedding. I never thought in a million years I’d get invited. I don’t even know them, but I got invited, and I’m like shaking as I’m opening it.”

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Therefore, Glaser’s invitation to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding was a major moment for a fan who has followed the singer’s career so closely. She also recalled an unexpected interaction with Jennifer Lopez during that night.

Imago Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and his girlfriend entertainer Taylor Swift stand on the field after the Chiefs defeated the Buffalo Bills 32-29 in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, on Sunday, January 26, 2025. The Chiefs will meet the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans on February 9. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY KCP202501267591 JONxROBICHAUD

“It was interesting because some of these celebrities were alone, and these people are never alone. But like J.Lo, was alone. J.Lo was kind of like a wallflower, like alone, awkward. And J.Lo’s never alone. I mean, she is in her heart. We were like pals all night.

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“We were like pals all night. I got to show her how a public restroom works. That was really cool for her. She was confused by the toilet seat.”

Glaser’s comments add another layer to a wedding that has stayed private despite its enormous celebrity profile.

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The comedian’s attempt has now turned into a memorable anecdote from the wedding that already featured some of the biggest names in music, sports, and Hollywood. For the comedian, the close call may have been almost as memorable as the wedding itself.