Chiefs Immediately Linked to Signing Kenneth Walker After Trent McDuffie’s Trade to Rams

The Kansas City Chiefs are leaving no stone unturned to chase running back Kenneth Walker III in the free market. Amid other moves, they recently shipped cornerback Trent McDuffie to the Los Angeles Rams to clear cap space, which remains in the red. The move intensified the whispers that the reigning Super Bowl MVP could be on the Chiefs’ wishlist. But a single trade may not turn this scenario into reality.

“The Kansas City Chiefs are interesting here,” reporter Albert Breer said on The Herd podcast. “Trent McDuffie clears just under $14 million in cash and $14 million in cap space for the Chiefs. That’s about what I think Kenneth Walker is going to cost. So there’s some interesting sliding doors there, and I just think that the Chiefs are one to watch.”

Kenneth Walker III is about to test the market. It comes after the Seattle Seahawks refrained from placing the franchise tag on him. The move serves as a tempting opportunity for the Chiefs, who could really use some help with their rushing game this past season. Breer’s estimation of a $14 million deal for Walker III is in line with other projections that fall in the range of $9 to $15 million.

However, the salary cap situation may or may not support the move. Kansas City is trying to get under the cap, as it exceeds the league’s fixed budget of $301.2 million for all teams. First, they tweaked Patrick Mahomes’ contract to lower his salary cap number from $78.2 to $34.65 million for this season and later saved $20 million by releasing Jawaan Taylor, whose contract ran through 2027.

Then came another release, with McDuffie on the chopping block this time. They acquired a package of picks, including No. 29 overall in the upcoming draft, through his trade. Without factoring in his contribution, the Chiefs were $8.5 million over the cap, and now they will be able to meet the cap requirements.

However, one can’t ignore the rising competition for landing Walker III. The Denver Broncos emerge as one of the top contenders. With JK Dobbins walking into free agency, they can’t solely rely on young RJ Harvey. It explains why they need a reliable running back. Other teams that are in the same boat include the Raiders, the Jaguars, the Panthers, and the Cardinals, among others.

So, the high demand could inflate his value and make him unaffordable for the Chiefs. Moreover, Chris Jones recently shared a grim update on their potential draft target.

“They don’t think Jeremiyah Love will fall to them at No. 9 (a few of our draft analysts have him going one spot earlier, to New Orleans), so Kansas City won’t wait until the draft,” he said.

The need to find a dynamic running back is real, especially as both Isiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt enter free agency. ESPN’s Dan Graziano suggested alternative options like Rico Dowdle and Tyler Allgeier. So yes, the idea to secure Walker III sounds exciting, but it mainly depends on the market, especially after the McDuffie’s trade.

The Chiefs finalize a blockbuster deal for an All-Pro cornerback

The Chiefs recently locked in a lucrative deal, sending All-Pro cornerback Trent McDuffie to the Los Angeles Rams. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Andy Reid’s team is receiving several picks in return, including the No. 29 overall pick. This is a win-win situation for both parties, as Los Angeles needed a proven cornerback while Kansas City gains valuable draft capital.

Just a day before his trade, Rams general manager Les Snead expressed the desire to secure an All-Pro talent for the team’s secondary. And they did exactly that. Meanwhile, McDuffie is entering the last year of his rookie deal and was reportedly eyeing an extension. The Rams could offer him one for the long term. Earlier this year, the Chiefs exercised his fifth-year option, which guarantees him $13.6 million in 2026.

Now, that financial commitment shifts to Los Angeles as they prepare to build their defensive system around him. Besides the 29th overall selection, the Chiefs will receive fifth- and sixth-round picks in 2026 and a third-round pick in 2027. The compensation adds to McDuffie’s reputation as one of the NFL’s elite young defensive backs. During his last three seasons with the Chiefs, he wowed everyone with his coverage and quarterback pressure.

His breakthrough came in 2024, when he set career highs with two interceptions, thirteen pass breakups, and 59 tackles. This past season, he could post just one interception, seven pass breakups, and a sack. The Rams are entering the offseason thin at cornerback. They are also dealing with multiple free agents at the position. Both these factors raise expectations for McDuffie.