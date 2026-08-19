Chiefs’ Injury Crisis Worsens as Josh Simmons, Tyquan Thornton and Others Sit Out Practice

After only one preseason game, the Kansas City Chiefs’ injured player list has alarmingly bumped up to seven. To overturn 2024’s underwhelming 6-11 run, the Andy Reid-led team was doing its best to avoid injuries in training camp. Last week, not only did they lose their preseason opener 12-20 against the Los Angeles Rams, but they also left with one injured player, Chu Godrick, who hurt his ankle. The team saw the injury count rise to four by the end of Monday’s practice, with Matt Waletkzo and Jack Cochrane injuring their knees, and Deshon Singleton injuring his hamstring.

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The three new additions to that list after Tuesday’s practice are left tackle Josh Simmons and wide receivers Tyquan Thornton and Jimmy Holiday. Per KSHB 41 News’ Matt Foster, Simmons wasn’t in pads and later confirmed that a back injury prevented him from practicing. Shortly after, a video of Simmons in the rehab field appeared on social media.

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This is a new problem for him, including from his time at Ohio State. Moreover, his absence could be a concern because the thin offensive line depth needs to protect Patrick Mahomes, who is returning from a serious knee injury last season. However, Sports Illustrated’s Matt Verderame gave some hope, saying Simmons is expected to “be fine.”

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Kansas City selected Simmons with the No. 32 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. His draft position fell after he suffered a torn patellar tendon during his final season at Ohio State. Even with that injury, the Chiefs liked his talent and took him in. But more injuries limited him last year as he suffered a dislocation and fracture in his wrist.

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Unlike him, his fellow offenseman Thornton’s situation was different. The WR participated in practice, but was seen getting carted off the field, ending his day early. The Chiefs later confirmed that he suffered a strained hamstring. They have not said how long he will be out, but hamstring injuries can sometimes take several weeks to heal.

Thornton had become an important receiver for the Chiefs during training camp. He had stayed healthy and built a strong connection with Mahomes, and also shown promise last season. He caught 19 passes for 438 yards and three touchdowns, showing he could make big plays and be a reliable starter in the Chiefs’ offense.

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And coming to Holiday, the third sidelining that the Chiefs confirmed. He had a quad injury. The team has not shared the cause or the timeline for recovery. Holiday is entering his second season with the Chiefs after signing as an undrafted free agent in 2025. He has limited regular-season experience, playing only one game last season.

These offensive losses around an already nerfed Mahomes could mean trouble for Andy Reid & Co. Moreover, similar injury concerns are also building up in the defense.

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The Chiefs’ defense has bittersweet updates

Chiefs defensive end Ashton Gillotte recently returned to practice after missing time with a hamstring injury. However, during his second padded practice back, he went to the medical tent after a tackle went awry and had him reaching for his right foot immediately after.

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Rookie defensive tackle Peter Woods did take part in Tuesday’s practice, but he still had to battle his left ankle injury. Though he took part in drills and plays, Woods appeared to be struggling with lateral bursts, as The Athletic’s beat reporter Jesse Newell shared on X.

However, on the brighter side, linebacker Drue Tranquill, who was dealing with a back injury, returned to fully padded practice. Cornerback L’Jarius Sneed also returned to practice for the first time in training camp after recovering from a knee injury, and so did safety Chamarri Conner, who also had back after dealing with a knee problem.

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All three players were able to practice in full pads, which is a positive sign that they are making progress in their recoveries. Andy Reid will be keeping a close eye on this list before Saturday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and will look to fix the moving pieces before their Sept. 14 season opener against the Denver Broncos.