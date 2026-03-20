Injury-Riddled Chiefs TE Might Get Major Shot at NFL Comeback With AFC Rival

Essentials Inside The Story A long-forgotten name is re-entering the conversation

Injuries have rewritten his story again and again

This comeback is about proving he still belongs

The NFL has witnessed many epic comebacks over the years, and now there could be another one involving a tight end. Despite entering the league in 2019 with the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted free agent, Jody Fortson has yet to finish an entire campaign. His injury history, including his ACL and meniscus tear, remains at the heart of this tragic scenario. Now fully healthy after a long time, he finally gets a comeback opportunity with the AFC South team.

“Great story about Jody Fortson,” reporter Matt Derrick wrote on X. “However, unless I’ve suffered a stroke, Fortson tore his ACL in October 2024 and wasn’t in the NFL last season. He turned 30 in December. That makes Fortson’s visit with the Titans a whole lot more impressive.”

Derrick’s comments came in response to the news of Jody Fortson’s upcoming visit to the Tennessee Titans’ facility. The franchise recently lost its proven tight end, Chig Okonkwo, in free agency and could really do with some depth. While they do have a promising young talent in tight end Gunnar Helm, adding a player with a championship pedigree will only benefit them. Fortson, currently a free agent, has received no indication from the Chiefs about his retention.

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So, this visit remains his biggest hope to revive his career, which never attained stability because of one injury after another. That has been Jody’s situation for most of his NFL journey, which began in 2019 when the Chiefs signed him as an undrafted free agent out of Valdosta State University.

He didn’t play a single game in his first two years with the Chiefs and continued to be part of the practice squad. His first on-field opportunity came in 2021, the year he made six appearances. Unfortunately, he couldn’t play further after suffering a torn ACL injury in Week 6 against Washington. After months of recovery, he suited up for the next season and delivered his career-best production. He caught nine passes for 108 yards and scored two touchdowns.

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Despite his improved performance, he couldn’t join the team in the postseason because of an elbow injury. After thirteen games, he exited the season, which ended in a Super Bowl win for his team. The medical ordeal continued in the 2023 season after Fortson hurt his shoulder and remained out for the entire year as he underwent surgery. He briefly joined the Miami Dolphins in the next offseason before returning to Andy Reid’s team.

In October 2024, he tore both his meniscus and ACL in a game against the Las Vegas Raiders. The outcome? Jody Fortson had to sit out the entire past season. At 6-foot-4, he brings size, blocking ability, and red-zone threat potential. All he needs is a little luck for his health. If the Titans decide to take a chance on him, it could be the fresh start he’s been waiting for. But what could be his potential role?

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Former Chiefs tight end could face a tough fight for a roster spot

With Brian Daboll taking charge as Tennessee’s new offensive coordinator, the offense is bound to undergo systematic changes. Also, the tight end room has just bid adieu to Chig Okonkwo, the team’s primary player at the position in recent years. He moved on from Tennessee after landing a three-year offer from the Washington Commanders. But his exit doesn’t pose immediate danger because the team still has several players who can rise whenever needed. The first one on the list is Gunnar Helm, who had a terrific rookie campaign last year.

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His total of 357 yards fell short of Okonkwo’s figure, and he also caught fewer passes than his senior. Still, he was able to tie Okonkwo’s scoring impact with two touchdowns. On expectations of a larger role, the 23-year-old gets a chance to polish his game. Then there’s Daniel Bellinger, who previously worked with Daboll at the New York Giants. The Titans signed him to a three-year contract worth $24 million. The amount shows that the team views him as a valuable player.

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Meanwhile, the team also added Kylen Granson this year, following his one-season stint with Nick Sirianni’s team. With all that competition, it’s tough to tell if Jody Fortson could secure a roster spot as soon as he signs. But his blocking ability and vast experience could open a door for his return later in the year. He would serve as a depth tight end and a potential red-zone target, given his 6-foot-4 frame and background as a former wide receiver. Back in Kansas City, he learned a great deal from Travis Kelce.

“Being able to learn and see how he’s [Kelce] attacking different routes, and why he views coverage like this,” Fortson said in March 2024. “…you’re not able to get that unless you’re with somebody who knows that.”

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If the Titans select him, he needs to silence those doubting his age and health. Also, he needs to find teammates who could boost his confidence and support him on the field.