“Insanity”: Former NFL Player Takes a Shot at Travis Kelce After Being Snubbed Out of His Wedding With Taylor Swift

Former NFL linebacker Will Compton didn’t expect a joke about a wedding invite to turn into a reference to his friendship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Compton initially expressed his surprise at being left out of Travis and Taylor Swift’s wedding guest list, then followed it up by needling Kelce over who did make the cut: Dean Blandino, the former NFL VP of officiating.

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When TMZ ran the story about Compton being “flabbergasted” with the wedding snub on X, Compton had originally reposted it with a jab at Kelce: “Don’t think I’ve ever seen Dean Blandino at Tight End University.” Now, Compton has shared the same tweet again, with another shot at Kelce and Blandino in the process.

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“Flabbergasted at how many people took this seriously,” Compton wrote. “A couple media outlets reached out directly, asking if I’d go on record, if I’ve spoken w Travis, if there are others that are upset.

“Insanity!!! 😂😂 I was just busting balls. Of course, Dean Blandino was invited to the wedding. He’s practically a teammate of Travis’s, being a former NFL Referee.”

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The Chiefs Kingdom, as well as their critics, have been arguing about the refs for years now. People swear the stripes always go Kansas City’s way, especially in big games, and there’s even a study done on it. As of last season, researchers looked at more than 13,000 penalty calls from 2015 to 2023 and found the Chiefs have been getting, whether by luck or otherwise, the better end of it in the playoffs during the Patrick Mahomes era. The research found that penalties called against the Chiefs’ opponents were 23% more likely to result in a first down than penalties called on the other side of the field.

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Blandino, for one, has spent the last season on the other side of that argument, even speaking to TMZ about the same at one point, and pushed back against the existing bias narrative.

“Do teams get breaks at times?” Blandino said. “They do. And not every call is right. And sometimes that happens. I think it evens out over time. But me watching it, I don’t see these games and say, ‘Oh god, the Chiefs are getting all these calls.’ These are close, close plays, and they happened to go in the Chiefs’ favor on Sunday.”

Compton has been poking Kelce about the wedding snub for days now. On his podcast Bussin with the Boys, alongside co-host Taylor Lewan, he admitted the invite stung once he saw who else made the list, including George Kittle and other Tight End University members. Compton is a TEU regular himself, and that’s why his comments hit hard.

Compton had also appeared on the Wake Up Barstool after his first tweet about Blandino, asking host Dave Portnoy, “Is that real?!” about Blandino’s invite.

Will Compton got his laugh, his headlines, and his point across without ever confirming he’s actually mad. Blandino, for his part, still hasn’t commented on being cast as a Chiefs “teammate” by someone who has spent years developing that same bond with Travis Kelce off the field.