“Insufferable”: Calls Mount Against NBC’s Cris Collinsworth Over Biased Chiefs Broadcasting

Back in February, Cris Collinsworth dropped a bold admission. He admitted he has a bias toward the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes. That confession stuck with fans across the league. And now it feels like that line has come back to haunt him.

Fast forward to Sunday night. Chiefs fans inside Arrowhead and across Chiefdom heard Collinsworth go all in again. Kansas City is sitting at 6-6 and fighting to stay alive. They need wins. But before the Chiefs went to the field, Collinsworth sounded calm and confident. He told everyone he still believes in their Super Bowl shot.

“I can still see the Chiefs going to the Super Bowl!” he said on Sunday night.

And of course, that sparked the backlash. And soon after that, the fans rolled their eyes and called it predictable.

“Cris Collinsworth is insufferable,” one fan wrote.

