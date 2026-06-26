“Insult”: Chiefs Fans Outraged by Creed Humphrey’s Spot in NFL’s Top 100 List

Creed Humphrey spent the 2025 season doing the one job the Kansas City Chiefs needed most from their center: keeping a battered offensive line from breaking apart. He played all 17 games and racked up enough stats and numbers to turn heads in the league, but ended up with a number near the back of a top-100 list to show for it.

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The NFL’s peer-voted Top 100 list revealed its players’ rankings from 100 through 93, and Humphrey landed at No. 94 on that list. The placement immediately looked light for a center who had just taken home First-Team All-Pro honors for the second straight year. The Chiefs, however, posted a graphic of Humphrey on their X handle and decided to celebrate his achievement.

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“It all starts with @creed_humphrey,” they captioned their post. “Congrats on earning your way onto another NFL Top 100 💪.”

Humphrey earned the No. 93 rank after the 2024 season, but even after another dominant outing, he still slipped down a spot. That ranking hurts because Humphrey has started every single game since the 2021 season for the Chiefs. Last season, he lined up for 1,093 offensive snaps, and in the process, he allowed just a single sack, 2 QB hits, and 8 pressures.

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What’s more, his performance earned him an 88.8 overall PFF grade (the best among 40 qualified centers). He also earned the top grade in pass blocking (84.1) and second in run blocking (88.5). One would think these numbers, combined with the fact that Creed Humphrey just earned his fourth straight Pro Bowl nod, should have helped him rise above the 90s at least, but it seems his peers didn’t see it that way.

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CBS Sports has pushed him much higher, though. When senior writer Pete Prisco dropped his Top 100 list, he slotted Humphrey at No. 23, and described him as the league’s best center again, “displaying the ability to move people in the run game and excel in pass protection.”

That gap between No. 23 and No. 94 is the whole argument, and the Chiefs Kingdom isn’t taking kindly to their star center being slighted.

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Chiefs Kingdom fires back at Humphrey’s rank

The Chiefs Kingdom has been here before. While Prisco ranked Humphrey No. 16th after the 2024 season, the NFL’s list put him in No. 93. The fans saw Humphrey give his all for the Chiefs for the fourth straight year, and treated the Top-100 list like it had already lost credibility.

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“94? List immediately compromised and invalid,” one fan wrote. “Best center in the NFL. get out of here with 94.”

The argument stands because Humphrey’s value doesn’t show up in flashy stat lines that get all the attention. Humphrey didn’t pile up numbers to sway his voters; he just showed up, erased pressure, and protected franchise quarterback Patrick Mahomes with his life. For many, that was more than enough to rank him near the top.

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Imago CHARLOTTE, NC – NOVEMBER 24: Kansas City Chiefs center Creed Humphrey 52 during an NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Carolina Panthers on November 24, 2024 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.Photo by John Byrum/Icon Sportswire NFL: NOV 24 Chiefs at Panthers EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon241124282

“Best center in the league. There’s 22 starting players on an offense/defense therefore he should be somewhere between 11-22,” one fan wrote, while another added a crisper, “Far too low. Best Center in the game.”

No one is making the case that a center should be ranked like a quarterback or an edge rusher, but the best center in football should not be parked outside the top 20 if the list is supposed to mean anything. Humphrey’s season gave them plenty of backing for that view, and that’s why the ranking infuriated the Chiefs Kingdom.

“94 is an insult to the best center in @NFL 🤬🤬🤬,” one fan wrote.

This is where the responses turn from outrage into something Kansas City can use. Creed Humphrey has already built the leadership and the resume. The ranking should just give him extra incentive and edge moving forward.

“94 is a damn insult to the best Center in the league,” one fan wrote. “I hope all the guys get underrated and it just adds another chip on their shoulders heading into training camp.”

Creed Humphrey doesn’t need a Top 100 list to tell his story. His tape already did that, and the Chiefs Kingdom showed they know exactly what they have in the middle. No. 94 will sit next to his name for now, but in Kansas City, that’s just another thing to fuel them in 2026.