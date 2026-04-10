Chiefs’ Interest in Top Miami Edge Rusher Prospect Hints at Blockbuster Draft-Day Trade by Brett Veach

Essentials Inside The Story This edge rusher prospect is quickly becoming a top target

Landing him could spark a high-stakes draft-day gamble

Even if Plan A slips away, Kansas City's draft could take an unexpected turn

There has been buzz around edge rusher Rueben Bain Jr for being a first-rounder in the 2026 NFL draft. His 2025 season with the Miami Hurricanes has been at the heart of this offseason development. Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach has been closely watching and may try to land him using his team’s top selection this year. The move may not come easily, given the tough competition from fellow franchises seeking defensive depth.

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The Chiefs have invited Rueben Bain Jr to Kansas City for a Top-30 visit on Thursday. At these outings, teams usually host their top 30 draft prospects for a formal meeting before the draft window opens. They interview players and run medical and psychological tests, helping them get to know prospects up close. The Chiefs have nine selections in this year’s upcoming draft, which will begin on April 23 in Pittsburgh.

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Many draft analysts have projected Brett Veach’s franchise to use its top pick, the No. 9, on him. These include ESPN’s Matt Miller, who released a mock draft on March 30. Since Bain Jr is one of the top edge rushers in the 2026 class, other teams with top picks in the first round have also arranged a meeting with him. These include the Miami Dolphins with the No. 11 pick and the Tennessee Titans with the No. 4 overall.

With the Titans also interested and holding the No. 4 pick, Brett Veach may need to package some of the Chiefs’ nine draft selections to trade up and secure Bain Jr., and if they succeed, that would definitely open the door for them for a blockbuster draft-day trade for the year.

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To make it happen, the Chiefs will have to give Arizona this year’s Nos. nine and 74 overall selections, along with a 2027 second-rounder, to climb to the No. 7 spot, as per analyst Cody Williams. The Chiefs also collect a 2027 third-rounder as part of the deal, but more importantly, they will be able to land Bain.

In his three seasons with the Miami Hurricanes from 2023 to 2025, Bain Jr has left a meaningful personal impact. He exploded in the first year itself, posting 44 tackles and 7.5 sacks. After recording a quieter 2024 season, his production took off last year. He had an All-American season with a career-best 54 tackles and 9.5 sacks. Bain Jr is only 6-foot-2 but has impressive upper-body strength, given his dense build at 263 pounds.

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Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Louisville at Miami Oct 17, 2025 Miami Gardens, Florida, USA Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. 4 plays his position against the Louisville Cardinals during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Miami Gardens Hard Rock Stadium Florida USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xSamxNavarrox 20251017_SNV_na2_00188

His physicality allows him to exert pressure and block opponents, whether it’s pushing them backward or holding his own ground against double teams. When it comes to pass-rushing ability, he benefits greatly from his technical skills. He takes players by surprise with his unpredictability, adaptability to adjust plays midway, and knack for balancing both speed and strength. As for the ground attack, he’s a threat in the backfield with his hard-tackling style.

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“Chiefs to visit with Rueben Bain,” Pro Football Talk wrote on X.

In a nutshell, Bain Jr could be a significant addition to Kansas City’s roster. They are desperately seeking a reliable edge rusher to support starter George Karlaftis, who suffered from a thin D-line. Defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah hasn’t made much impact, while Ashton Gillotte has served as the team’s main rotational piece. But if Brett Veach’s team doesn’t go after Bain Jr, here’s a look at other notable players on its wishlist.

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Other players Brett Veach’s team could draft at the No. 9

After finishing the 2025 season at 6-11, Kansas City has a long list of needs to address. While the defense is surprisingly better than the offense, the team still needs powerful talent on both sides of the ball. They made a big jump offensively by hiring Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III in free agency. But Brett Veach’s team has a long way to go before it could return to the gold standard that set them up for three Super Bowl rings in recent years.

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With draft season only two weeks away, the Chiefs are evaluating their options in case their desired prospects become unavailable when it’s their turn to select. With the No. 9 overall pick in possession, the Chiefs could make a serious impact with these three following players. The first powerful option on the list is Texas Tech’s edge rusher David Bailey, a player who can flip the script by slicing through offensive schemes.

With Arvell Reese projected to be picked higher, Bailey could be a player who shares a similar pedigree. He forced 14.5 sacks and generated 71 pressures this past season at Texas. Based on past trends, adding star edge rushers has worked wonders for championship-level teams. Meanwhile, the Chiefs are facing depth issues in the secondary after multiple players left in free agency. These include Jaylen Watson, Bryan Cook, and Joshua Williams.

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So, the team could find great reinforcements in the LSU Tigers’ cornerback, Mansoor Delane. Projected to be the best in his class, the player has the potential to develop into a true shutdown defender. While GM Brett Veach has found success with later-round picks, Delane could be too valuable to pass up if available early. He posted 45 tackles, eleven passes defended, and two interceptions in the 2025 season.

Lastly, Kansas City could add wide receiver Carnell Tate from Ohio State to boost offensive depth. Analysts have compared Tate to George Pickens, who had a Pro Bowl season with the Dallas Cowboys in 2025. It is because of their similar 6-foot-3, 195-pound build and pass-catching ability. Moreover, some highlighted Tate’s intermediate-to-deep route dominance while making his case. Tate recorded 51 receptions for 875 yards and scored nine touchdowns this past season.

All in all, Brett Veach’s Chiefs have multiple options besides Rueben Bain Jr for the No. 9 pick.