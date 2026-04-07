Chiefs’ Interest in Trading for Trent Williams Revealed Amid Patrick Mahomes’ Protection Issues

There has not been much movement around Trent Williams, yet the San Francisco 49ers still believe a deal will fall into place with their star left tackle. However, if those talks hit a wall, the Kansas City Chiefs are quietly positioning themselves to step in.

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“I continue to hear the Chiefs have a major thing for 49ers left tackle Trent Williams and are ready to pounce if/when he is available in trade,” NFL insider Jason La Canfora recently said in an interview. “The 49ers remain in a contract impasse with Williams about reworking that [deal].”

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Recently, there were rumors about Trent Williams, but the 49ers are still committed to keeping him on their team. Williams is about to turn 38 in July and has been in contract discussions for quite some time. Even though they’ve talked about the deal again after making some changes before, it’s still unclear when they’ll reach an agreement.

This is not new territory for the Chiefs. In 2021, they really wanted Williams, but he decided to stay in the Bay Area. Now, the situation feels more open than before.

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“Williams wants to win a Super Bowl, Kansas City has done more of that than any franchise since drafting quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and the Chiefs went after Williams very aggressively the last time he was on the open market,” La Canfora wrote.

That connection makes the potential move feel less far-fetched. If the Niners end up losing him now, they might have to reconsider their draft plans since they won’t have a solid backup ready to step in.

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The Chiefs can’t ignore the potential benefits, despite his age and injury history. Many people in the league view them as the most enthusiastically interested team, especially since they need to protect Mahomes better at Arrowhead Stadium.

Imago DENVER, CO – NOVEMBER 16: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes 15 looks to pass in the fourth quarter during a game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on November 16, 2025 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Dustin Bradford/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA NOV 16 Chiefs at Broncos EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon132251116737

If a deal is finalized, it could significantly alter the Chiefs’ game. Williams would quickly improve their offensive line, helping to solve the protection issues for Patrick Mahomes and keeping their chances of winning a title alive.

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Patrick Mahomes’ protection remains a priority for the Chiefs

The Chiefs are looking at more than just their offensive line to help Patrick Mahomes stay safe on the field. In Kansas City, DeMarco Murray is putting together a strategy where Kenneth Walker III and the rest of the team will play an important part in protecting their quarterback while also keeping the offense balanced.

And that mindset starts with a clear message from Murray himself.

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“You know, whenever you’re talking about the running back position, you’ve got to protect the quarterback,” running back coach Murray said in a YouTube video posted by the Chiefs’ official channel.

“That is number one. Obviously, we love what you can do with the ball, but you’ve got to protect the guy who’s leading the charge and our leader. Especially for us, it’s the best one in the business. So that’s day one; that’s the most important thing. It’s going to be emphasized extremely high, and it’s my job to make sure they know why that is and how to do those things.”

Murray is also encouraging his running backs to be flexible. He wants Walker and the others to take on different tasks, but protecting the quarterback is the main focus. With Mahomes driving the offense, the Chiefs understand that every extra moment he has in the pocket is crucial.

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But this sense of urgency is due to some recent challenges. Across nine NFL seasons, he has been sacked 218 times, and that pressure has only grown lately, with 36 sacks in 2024 and another 34 in 2025 as the offensive line struggled to stay consistent. He is also recovering from an ACL injury.

Meanwhile, Murray is also enthusiastic about Walker’s contributions.

“I’m excited, just like everyone else. I was extremely excited. Just the type of player he is, the caliber of worker he is. He’s very dynamic and explosive. (Brett) Veach has done a great job, and obviously, the rest of the personnel department has done a really good job of getting him here. We’re excited to have him.”

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That blend of protection and playmaking could be exactly what the Chief’s Kingdom has been waiting for.