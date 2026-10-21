“Is Everything Okay”: Travis Kelce Reveals Taylor Swift’s Annoyed Response After Brother Jason Kelce Shows Up Unannounced

Jason Kelce doesn’t do subtle entrances. During the 2024 playoff game in Buffalo, he met Taylor Swift for the first time in a suite, then leapt out of it shirtless to chug beer with Bills fans, all on live TV. Swift was reportedly right there for it.

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Now another Jason drop-in went over differently. But unlike the Buffalo game, his brother Travis Kelce stood in the moment while sharing the details on a recent episode of The New Heights Podcast.

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“I got to tell some friends today that I got a call at 7: 30 in the morning,” Travis said. “I knew Jason was doing squat; he actually asked me how much weight I have in my basement. I didn’t even add it up; I just told him, like, how many plates I had, and he was like, ‘Oh, okay, cool, I’ll bring some.’ So he flew to Kansas City with what was it, 50 pounds, a couple extra plates to throw on the old squat bar, and it was absolutely hilarious, the most meathead thing I think I’ve ever seen Jason do. I get a call at 7: 30 in the morning.

“I know I’m in my mind. I’m thinking worst-case scenario. I’m like, ‘Oh sh*t, is everything okay?’ I maybe have to run Jason to a hospital. He just blew his knee out or something. I don’t know. I was, worst-case scenario, like the brain was just waking up, and I was like, ‘F**king things were firing, like, ‘Oh, you okay and Jason’s like,’ Yeah, can you come? Can you go spot me? I was just like, ‘No way.'”

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But for Taylor Swift, who recently married the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, Jason showing up at 7:30 in the morning was surprising.

“I’m like walking out of the room, and Taylor’s like, ‘This is f**ked up I’m just like, ‘No, it’ll be good,'” Travis continued.

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Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift started dating in 2023 and tied the knot earlier this year in July after dating for three years. While Taylor may be new to the Kelce family’s shenanigans, Travis wasn’t shocked by his brother’s sudden appearance at all.

For context, Jason Kelce is about two years older than Travis Kelce, and the two have grown up in a small, tight-knit family where they were each other’s primary playmates and competitors.

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When Travis was suspended from the University of Cincinnati football team for a year, Jason took him in, financially supported him, and personally vouched to the coaching staff to get the Kansas City Chiefs TE reinstated.

The brothers have grown up supporting each other through thick and thin, which shows even today. As Travis plays through what’s anticipated to be the final year of his NFL career, it will be interesting to see how his personal relationships shape up as he nears his supposed retirement.