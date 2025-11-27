Is Taylor Swift Attending the Thanksgiving Game Between Chiefs & Cowboys Today? Here’s Why She Might Not

Essentials Inside The Story Swift’s uncertain attendance fuels intrigue before Chiefs vs Cowboys

Jerry Jones eager to welcome Swift, boosting spotlight on the matchup

Playoff pressure intensifies with both teams chasing division leads

As things stand, Taylor Swift has not attended any Chiefs away games this season. Perhaps, hoping for Thanksgiving Day to be different is asking too much. AT&T Stadium is set to host a massive game as the Dallas Cowboys welcome the Kansas City Chiefs. But will the iconic pop sensation be present to support her boyfriend, Travis Kelce?

Well, the answer is not explicit. The Kelce-Swift camp has remained tight-lipped about her presence in Dallas. Swift has been attending the Chiefs’ games since 2023, when the duo started dating. While the singer is known to attend the games at Arrowhead Stadium, due to safety protocols, one could make a different argument about tonight’s away game.

For Taylor and Travis, this will be their first Thanksgiving since they got engaged. The 35-year-old singer-songwriter could be motivated to attend the prime-time matchup in person to support her fiancé.

Swift has previously been present for big occasions. For example, she was there when the Chiefs defeated the 49ers to win the Super Bowl in 2024 at Allegiant Stadium.

While her attendance remains a mystery, some big names would certainly welcome her. The Cowboys’ owner, Jerry Jones, knows that viewership during Thanksgiving will skyrocket and wants to capitalize on the opportunity. He has even been willing to make some adjustments in the stadium to welcome Swift.

Jerry Jones is eager to see Taylor Swift at AT&T Stadium

The 83-year-old owner recently revealed that there was no bigger fan of Taylor Swift than himself. While he may or may not know the lyrics of “Stay Stay Stay” or “King of My Heart,” Jones surely understands the impact she has already had on NFL viewers. In a conversation with 105.3 The FAN, Jones acknowledged Swift’s cultural reach.

“I don’t want to do anything to jump the gun, but we would have an elaborate seat for her if she should attend the game,” Jones said. “Nobody’s a bigger fan of Taylor Swift than I am. I appreciate the kind of interest that she has brought to the NFL.”

Whether Swift will attend the prime-time game to support her boyfriend is a question only time will answer. Meanwhile, she had her reasons for not being present during the Chiefs’ game against the Colts. One thing is sure: we could be looking at record-breaking viewership numbers if the music star does appear.

Even with all the noise around Taylor Swift’s possible appearance, the real weight of tonight’s matchup sits on the playoff race. Kansas City is still clawing back from an uneven start, sitting third in the AFC West and needing every win to keep pace. Dallas, firmly in the NFC East hunt at second place, cannot afford to slip either.

