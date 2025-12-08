Is Taylor Swift Attending Travis Kelce’s Week 14 Chiefs Game vs. Texans? Here’s Why She May Not Be

The Kansas City Chiefs host the Houston Texans under the Sunday Night Football lights. It promises to be a battle for the Chiefs’ playoff relevance this year. But beyond that, there’s one question that keeps popping up for the Week 14 matchup: Will Taylor Swift, star tight end Travis Kelce’s fiancée, show up?

Taylor Swift has built a crystal-clear pattern this season. She attends every home game at Arrowhead Stadium, which makes the case for her attendance in this game as well. She trusts the security at Arrowhead, having performed there multiple times, and has built a connection with her appearances at football games. If the Chiefs were travelling, though, she would have skipped it.

Since going public with Travis Kelce back in 2023, she’s watched 22 Chiefs games in total. The team’s record is 19-3 when she has attended the last two seasons. This year alone, Kansas City is 5-1 when Swift sat in her suite but 1-5 when she stayed home. That’s a legitimate trend.

The numbers tell an even bigger story. Television viewership jumps a massive 28% higher on Sunday nights when Swift attends the Chiefs game. Week 14 kicks off at 8:20 p.m. ET at Arrowhead Stadium, another home game. That means Swift’s pattern points toward attendance.

But there’s another side to this story. One that might keep her away despite the home-field advantage.

Taylor Swift might choose to keep the focus on the Chiefs

Swift’s global fame creates an unavoidable spotlight. But Taylor has recently opted to keep a very low profile. Networks have intentionally reduced celebrity coverage, with Swift appearing on screen for less than 25 seconds during broadcasts that run over three hours. During Super Bowl LIX, she was shown only once during the entire game.

The attention swirling around Taylor Swift’s relationship with Travis Kelce, as well as her presence at the games, has become hard to ignore. “She’s kept a noticeably lower profile because the attention on her was ‘getting too excessive,’” a source had informed US Weekly. This could also make her take a step back for Week 14.

On the other hand, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has insisted, “there has been no distraction” from Swift’s presence at the games. But Kansas City sits at 6-6 after a brutal Thanksgiving loss to the Dallas Cowboys, their playoff hopes hanging by a thread. Kelce himself has called the situation “tough” heading into the Week 14 matchup.

“It’s tough, man,” Kelce had noted on a recent New Heights podcast. “It’s tough to be part of this reality right now because we’re 6-6 and we’re fighting for our lives to find a way into the playoffs.”

Sunday night could go either way. Taylor Swift might choose to stay home, letting the Chiefs focus solely on football during their most critical stretch. Or she’ll show up quietly, maintaining her low-profile approach while supporting Kelce when he needs it most.