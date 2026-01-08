brand-logo
Chiefs Issue Official Statement as WR Rashee Rice Faces Accusations of Domestic Abuse

ByShreyashi Bhattacharjee

Jan 7, 2026 | 8:50 PM EST

The Kansas City Chiefs have finally addressed the serious allegations swirling around their wide receiver Rashee Rice. On January 7, Rice’s former girlfriend, Dacoda Nichole, went public on Instagram and accused him of domestic abuse, claiming the incidents stretched over several years. While that’s a heavy accusation for the young wideout, the Chiefs didn’t stay silent for long as they released an official statement. 

“The club is aware of the allegations on social media and is in communication with the National Football League,” the Chiefs said in a statement to Front Office Sports. “We have no further comment at this time.” 

The franchise released a brief statement acknowledging the situation with Rashee Rice and confirming contact with the league. Interestingly, the Chiefs chose not to mention Rice by name, perhaps to avoid legal issues. The Chiefs have also declined to make more comments on Rice’s issue for now.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for more updates.

