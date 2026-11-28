A late catch by Rashee Rice was overturned on review in Kansas City’s Thanksgiving loss to Buffalo, raising questions about how the NFL defines a completed catch. Andy Reid seemed unsatisfied with the ruling after the game, and John Harbaugh has now voiced similar doubts about the rule, adding a second prominent coach to the criticism.

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“I thought I did,” Harbaugh said. “Now it goes to replay, and I don’t know. I don’t know. Once it goes to replay, it gets all real gray. That was the same way last year, so that hasn’t changed.”

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Rashee Rice’s reception in the closing minutes of Kansas City’s Thanksgiving visit to Highmark Stadium has stirred an argument up.

Here is how it unfolded. The game was tied at 10-10, and the Chiefs faced third and 10 from their own 9. Patrick Mahomes had already missed on a couple of throws late in the fourth quarter, so he looked for Rice over the middle, into tight coverage. Rice leaped, took a heavy shot from Bills safety Amani Hooker, and came down clutching the ball. The officials on the field signaled a first down, and the chains moved.

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Then the replay official stepped in. The call was reversed, the pass was ruled incomplete, and the drive stalled with 1:47 on the clock. The Chiefs punted.

The Rice Call Didn’t Beat the Chiefs. 26 Seconds Did.

local_fire_department HOT TAKE play_arrow Everyone blames the call. Nobody’s talking about the last 26 seconds. Newscom World via Imago Chance to win30 % before the call42 % Yes, the call hurt. 42% became 30%. 10203040 Ruled no catch Chiefs’ 9 The verdict Blame the call if you like. The Chiefs had the ball last. The Chiefs’ chance to win, in three steps: 1 The call: 42% down to 30% 2 The ball back: up to 54% 3 Three mistakes: down to zero Chance to win from a play-by-play win probability model. Bills 13, Chiefs 10. arrow_back See why arrow_forward Three plays decided this game. None was the call. That should have been it. It wasn’t. Better off than before the call. So how did they lose? 54% to zero. Not one of them was a referee. The call cost field position. The last 26 seconds cost the game.

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Interestingly, Mahomes said he didn’t realize the catch itself was under review.

“We were first told that they were reviewing the spot, so I didn’t even know that we were reviewing the catch,” Mahomes said. “From my angle, when I threw the ball, I thought his hand was under the ball.”

Had the catch stood, they would have had a fresh set of downs and a real chance to go ahead with at least a field goal.

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On the next play, Mahomes threw an incomplete pass, and the Chiefs had to punt. Both teams then punted again, and Buffalo won it with a 57-yard field goal from Tyler Bass in the final second. The Bills took the game 13-10.

Andy Reid had no confusion about where he stood. After the game, he made it clear he disagreed with the reversal.

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“Not one I agreed with, but yeah,” Reid said in his postgame presser. “This came from New York, so it’s not from these guys.

“Our guys called it a completion, the guys who were working the game. I’m not quite sure what they saw. I saw he had control of the ball and his elbow hit and then the ball hit, but he had control. Normally, in those kinds of situations, it’s gotta be clear and obvious. To me, that was not clear and obvious.”

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The frustration isn’t limited to Kansas City. After Friday’s practice, beat writer Jordan Raanan shared comments from Giants receiver Malik Nabers ahead of New York’s Week 12 game against the Colts.

“Nabers flat out told us today, “I don’t know what’s a catch these days.” Raanan posted on X.

It was otherwise a quiet night for Rice, with two catches for 19 yards on five targets. The overturned catch would have been his third.

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The NFL did offer its reasoning. Mark Butterworth, the league’s vice president of instant replay, explained the decision in a pool report, according to ESPN.

“As the receiver [was] going to the ground, he had the ball in his right hand and when he contacted the ground, his hand slid up the ball and we deemed that a loss of control. “The hand moving up the ball is what we deemed the loss of control.”

The call didn’t decide the game on its own, but it removed Kansas City’s best shot at a late lead, and the catch rule is back in the spotlight.