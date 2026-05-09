“It Pisses Me Off”: Chiefs’ $24M Signing Gets Brutally Honest About Learning Andy Reid’s Playbook

It’s one thing to be part of an illustrious team like the Kansas City Chiefs. But it is another thing entirely to fit in and make a mark. The Chiefs roll out extremely complicated systems on both sides of the ball. Only those who can master them are given a shot to be part of them. For new safety Alohi Gilman, adjusting to the Chiefs’ defense isn’t quite what he’d expected.

“I said it even when I got picked up here. I’m a learner,” Gilman told KC Sports Network on May 7. “I’m enjoying it, and some of it pissed me off. I even said it earlier, just because it’s a lot and I’m going through this transition phase, and [it] pissed me off in a good way. Just ’cause I’m making mistakes and I’m growing. I’m learning. So I’ve enjoyed it, and I’m working with the coaches, and they’re great. So I’ve been really blessed.”

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Gilman is no rookie. This is now his seventh year in the NFL, arriving at Kansas City with a $24 million contract after a standout season with the Baltimore Ravens in 2025. He tallied 67 tackles and registered six pass deflections while offering two pressures in a blitzing role. But at Kansas City, defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo’s defense is far from a cakewalk. He’d said in his introductory press conference that “the depth and the detail is definitely the biggest adjustment.”



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Ever since Steve Spagnuolo took charge of the Chiefs’ defense, this side of the ball has been revitalized. And it is an extremely comprehensive playbook, which is full of disguises. But it is even more of a challenge for Gilman since he is part of a unit that is a signature of Spagnuolo. The Chiefs’ secondary works best when it has experienced players. And since Gilman has to take on the role of the leader here, he’s going to have to learn it the hard way.

Communication and positioning make Spagnuolo’s pre-snap tricks work. Plus, as a safety, Gilman can be asked to look after the deep in zone coverage, target receivers in man coverage, or line up at the robber position to disrupt passing plays. Spagnuolo’s defense is meant to confuse the quarterback, but it looks like it’s also getting to Alohi Gilman. The Chiefs also need Gilman in the secondary.

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After losing corners Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson, and safety Bryan Cook to free agency, the new signee’s presence is crucial. Almost all the safeties that Steve Spagnuolo has trained have now grown into stars in the league. When he joined Kansas City as its defensive coordinator, he built anchors out of Tyrann Mathieu and Justin Reid — both of whom helped the Chiefs win their three Super Bowls. And in 2025, Cook had a career year in tackles and passes defended.

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Alohi Gilman, with his 51 career starts, is going to have to take on a similar role in a very young Chiefs secondary. With impactful rookies like Mansoor Delane and promising players like Chamarri Conner, Gilman’s development as a leader is even more necessary. But he’s had some prep in this area, thanks to a former Ravens teammate.

Alohi Gilman Reveals How Former Chargers’ Veteran Helped Prepare Him to Lead Chiefs’ Defense

With Alohi Gilman’s integration into the Kansas City side, their defensive unit looks more stabilized. However, experts have pointed out that the safety’s readiness to lead KC’s defense comes from the time he spent alongside All-Pro Derwin James. This exposure has helped Gilman adopt a leadership style marked by emotional regulation and ‘situational temperament.’ In the press conference, Gilman was also asked about what he learnt from LA Chargers’ Derwin James that would help him lead at Kansas City.

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“DJ’s (Derwin James) approach, he’s a very rah-rah guy,” Gilman noted. He’s very out there, a lot of energy. … I was the calm piece who was able to pull guys together and understand what we got to do. I think the biggest thing you have to do when you’re a guy with experience and have young guys who look up to you, is you got to be consistent. You got to come to work every day with the same mindset.

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“I’m not here to be Derwin James. I’m not here to be any of the other guys who have been here in the past, all respect to them, they’ve been great players. But, I’m here to be me, and build relationships authentically, and be genuine. That’s what will get guys to believe in you and trust you when it’s time to make that play on the field.”

Gilman has already begun working to build on that connection with his team. He knows that they are the players with an advantage here, having been here longer than he is. And, he doesn’t shy away from showing the team that he’s struggling. Gilman said that he has “pulled them on the side” to watch some film and work on his mistakes, to be in lockstep with the others around him as well.

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“It’s a collaboration,” Gilman noted. “I’m in the learning phase.”

By the time the season rolls around, fans should be seeing a less-stressed Alohi Gilman on the field.