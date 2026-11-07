“It Pisses Me Off”: Travis Kelce & Co. Called Out for Abandoning Chiefs Teammate Who Filed for Bankruptcy

The Kansas City Chiefs are known for their close-knit locker room, where players saw each other as family. But that brotherhood is now being questioned after Rashee Rice’s reported bankruptcy filing. As Rice is facing financial problems, Craig Carton raised concerns about the lack of support from his teammates.

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Speaking on The Craig Carton Show, Carton said, “I actually feel bad for Rashee Rice. I’m not one of those guys who gloats and likes watching the downfall of athletes financially, but it pisses me off because he is surrounded by multi-millionaires, guys that we keep getting told are like family to him, that are brothers to him, that cared so much about him two years ago when he had that, you know, ludicrous car accident.”

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“Well, where are you today? Now, I want to be very clear about this. It’s not their responsibility to bail him out financially. I’m not saying it is, but it’s what a friend would do, and I’m trying to figure out for the 53 men in the Chiefs’ locker room, how come none of them love him enough to do anything but wear a t-shirt in his honor. And the thing that bothers me is that when you make the very tough decision to file bankruptcy, it’s humiliating.”

Carton’s criticisms show the difference between the Chiefs’ on-screen brotherhood and the personal support Rice needs during his financial crisis. He acknowledged that Travis Kelce and other teammates are not obligated to pay his debts, but did their much-discussed bond go beyond gestures?

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Even while Rice was serving a six-game suspension in September 2025, Kelce and Tyquan Thornton wore “Free 4” T-shirts during pregame warmups to show support. That gesture showed the team’s backing for the wide receiver in public. But Carton now wants to know if that support has continued away from the field.

Rice filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in Texas on November 4, 2026. His filing listed roughly $3.5 million in liabilities against $677,054 in assets. A noticeable amount of his financial problems came from legal proceedings that were connected to his March 2024 car accident in Dallas.

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Even though he is in the final year of his rookie contract, worth $6.5 million, he is now dealing with substantial financial obligations. His situation has led to conversations about the challenges athletes face when personal and legal matters collide with their professional lives.

Carton’s comments pose an uncomfortable question for the Chiefs. While financial assistance is a personal choice, he believes friendship should mean more than just wearing a tribute shirt when a teammate needs support.