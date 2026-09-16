“It’s a Blessing and a Curse”: Patrick Mahomes Gets Brutally Honest Over Knee Injury Amid Concerns Following Return

The latter half of the 2025 season was filled with struggles for the Kansas City Chiefs. When they reached the Week 15 clash against the LA Chargers, they were on a two-game losing streak. After QB Patrick Mahomes suffered a season-ending knee injury during that game, the Chiefs’ season completely derailed, ending with three straight losses.

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However, the Chiefs signal-caller has now recovered and won the Week 1 game against the Denver Broncos, following which Mahomes got real about how it feels coming off an injury.

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“I feel normal, actually,” Mahomes said in a press conference on Wednesday. “I mean, it’s like a blessing and curse. You get sore everywhere else, because you haven’t played football in so long. And so the leg is like the least of my worries right now. So I’m just excited to be out there and playing.

“At the end of the day, you don’t know until you get out there and play. And I was able to go out there and play, and I feel good today. So now it’s about getting in the ice bath or whatever it takes to be ready for this Sunday night game.”

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Patrick Mahomes tore his ACL and LCL during the 2025 season injury. As a result, he immediately underwent surgery in less than 24 hours after the injury. Following that, his recovery progressed in phases. It took time for the Chiefs QB to progress from comfortably walking to achieving full mobility before the Week 1 clash.

While Mahomes sees his perfectly timed recovery as a blessing, he also noted the time spent away from the game due to injury as a curse. However, the way the Chiefs QB performed against the Broncos, it seemed like he was never away.

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Even though Kansas City’s newly signed RB Kenneth Walker III emerged as the MVP, Patrick Mahomes was the one who opened the scoring in their first offensive drive. The 30-year-old QB racked up a 15-yard rushing touchdown that had the entire team’s morale up for the game.

As a result, they eventually defeated the Broncos 31-10. Amid that, Mahomes played the game wearing a knee brace tucked under his left leg tights. While it hasn’t limited his mobility, it serves as a constant physical reminder of the severe ACL/LCL tear he is coming back from.

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As of now, the medical staff has given him a 100% green light with no injury designation heading into Week 2. However, the psychological hurdle of trusting the knee under pressure is an ongoing process, and it will be interesting to see if it hampers Mahomes’ output against the Indianapolis Colts on September 20.