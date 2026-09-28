“It’s Almost Time”: Tyreek Hill Ready to “Get to Work” Amid Chiefs Reunion Rumors

For Tyreek Hill, the last year has been months of rehab, uncertainty, and a frustrating wait to free the speed that once left defenders chasing shadows. But now, after being sidelined for nearly a year, the NFL’s fastest man may finally be inching closer to his comeback.

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“It’s almost time to get off the couch and get to work 🥹,” wrote Tyreek Hill on X.

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Hill, who is a free-agent wide receiver, is continuing to work his way back from the serious knee injury that ended his 2025 season. His agent, Drew Rosenhaus, revealed earlier this month that doctors had advised the 32-year-old to wait until October before attempting a comeback.

Rosenhaus emphasized that Hill’s camp was taking a cautious approach and wanted the receiver to be completely healthy before returning.

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“He is doing well,” stated Rosenhaus in September, as per Clutch Points. “His doctors have recommended, though, that he postpone his comeback until perhaps sometime in October. We’re playing it on the safe side…We’re not in a rush; we really just want him to be completely healthy. There’s a ton of interest, as you can imagine, in Tyreek, but we want to make sure that he’s 100 percent good to go. That may be a month from now, a couple weeks from now — we’re not in a hurry.”

This statement only led to speculation as to where Hill could land once he is cleared. Among the teams being discussed, a familiar team continues to surface- the Kansas City Chiefs. According to Bleacher Report, Kansas City is one of the possible spots for Hill, alongside the Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens.

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And the connection is obvious. Hill spent the first six seasons of his career in Kansas City, developing chemistry with Patrick Mahomes before being traded to Miami in 2022. During the Chiefs’ tenure, he became one of the league’s most dangerous deep threats and helped the team win Super Bowl LIV.

Hill played for the Miami Dolphins before the devastating injury in Week 4 of the 2025 season during their game against the New York Jets. But following the injury, the Dolphins released him in February 2026 to save salary cap space.

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Now, the Chiefs can use another explosive weapon. Through three games of the 2026 season, Rashee Rice was the only Chiefs wide receiver with more than 108 receiving yards. Hill’s speed, meanwhile, could give Mahomes another direction if the veteran can return close to his actual form. But there is still a major problem.

The Texans are also 0-3 and hurt at receiver, with Nico Collins limited to one game and Jayden Higgins out for the season. The Ravens have Zay Flowers as their only top receiver and could use a second option.

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However, NBC Sports notes that any team would want to see Hill pass a physical and show he can play before signing him, and that a deal for more than one year seems unlikely. And with injuries piling up around the league, teams could be interested.

Hill’s update may hint that the long rehabilitation process may finally be entering its final stretch. Whether that road leads Hill back to Kansas City is uncertain. For now, he is focused on one thing: getting off the couch, getting healthy, and proving he still has plenty left.