“It’s Not Rocket Science”: Female ESPN Analyst Makes Honest Admission to J.J. Watt & Jim Nantz On-Air Explanation of Justin Tucker Signing

The Justin Tucker story followed the Chiefs right into the booth on Sunday, and one national voice liked how it was handled. ESPN analyst Mina Kimes praised CBS’ Jim Nantz and J.J. Watt in a post on X for taking a moment to explain why Tucker’s signing in Kansas City was polarizing.

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“Appreciated Nantz and Watt explaining why the Tucker signing in KC was controversial. Took about 30 seconds and then kept it moving—it’s not rocket science,” she said.

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The moment came during the Chiefs-Broncos game in Denver. Nantz had just called Harrison Butker’s 45-yard field goal a beauty, right down the middle, when he brought up the Chiefs’ decision to sign Tucker to the practice squad.

Nantz said the move came because of Butker’s struggles, which go back to the start of last season. He reminded viewers that Tucker had served a 10-game suspension for violating the league’s Personal Conduct Policy. Then he spelled out why the signing hit a nerve.

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“Tucker’s signing this week just drew a sharp rebuke in Kansas City and really all over the NFL landscape.”

Watt agreed it was understandable. He said Andy Reid and the Chiefs spent almost half of their press conferences this week answering questions about it.

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So, what exactly made Tucker’s signing so controversial? The Ravens released Tucker in May of last year after accusations from more than a dozen massage therapists. The alleged conduct dated from 2012 through 2016.

Tucker has denied the allegations and has called them “unequivocally false.” He was never criminally charged or sued in civil court.

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The NFL still suspended him for the first 10 games of 2025, which he served as an unsigned free agent. He became eligible for reinstatement last November, and he had tryouts with the Saints and Colts without getting a deal.

The Chiefs signed him on Wednesday, October 28. Butker has missed more than five field goals and an extra point this season, including two in the 20-3 loss to Seattle. He has been a fixture on three Super Bowl teams in Kansas City.

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Tucker, a five-time All-Pro who won a Super Bowl as a rookie with the Ravens, has not kicked in an NFL game since the end of 2024. His last season was also his weakest. Tucker hit 22 of 30 field goals in 2024, a 73.3 percent rate that was the lowest of his career.

The Chiefs worked out three kickers before choosing him, including Ben Sauls and Harrison Mevis. Reid earlier said Butker would still kick in Denver and that his technique is off a bit.

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Reid faced about five minutes of questions on the move. He said Tucker had completed his suspension, and then he tried to end it there.

Reid also said Butker understands that this is part of the business.

“I’m not going to get into all of that. To bring him in here, I did some homework. He’s here, and he’s on the practice squad, so we roll with it.”

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Kimes also made her views known earlier in the week. After the signing broke, she posted a screenshot of a report detailing the accusations, with no caption.

Not everyone agreed with her approach. Former NFL player Emmanuel Acho criticized what he called selective outrage, arguing that the league has dealt with many incidents.

“If you want to call out Justin Tucker, which I have no issue with you doing, you’ve got to call out everybody on every team, including coaches,” Acho said.

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That is part of why a short explanation from the broadcast stood out. Nantz and Watt kept it factual, and they went back to the game. For Tucker, the next question is whether the Chiefs ever elevate him to the active roster. For now, Butker is the one kicking, and everyone is watching.