Fiona the Hippo’s sudden death has left the Cincinnati Zoo and her fans around the world heartbroken. The nine-year-old hippo, who won hearts after her premature birth in 2017, died days after accidentally swallowing a visitor’s hat.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“We are in shock at the moment,” the zoo’s director Dave Jenike said in a press release. “We did not expect this outcome. She fought until she couldn’t anymore. Our animal care team was heroic in their efforts to save her. They did everything possible, but her body couldn’t fight anymore.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“She was dearly loved by her Zoo family and countless others around the world. Her loss will be felt deeply by so many. Keep the people who worked with Fiona and tried to save her in your thoughts and prayers.”

Fiona’s health issues began on November 8, when she swallowed a visitor’s hat after a ceiling fan blew it into her enclosure. Zoo spokesperson Michelle Curley confirmed the incident to the Associated Press. The veterinary team kept a close watch on her and tried several ways to help her recover.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident was ruled accidental, caused by a ceiling fan malfunction, and the zoo’s care team fought for 10 days to save her life. Fiona also underwent a colonoscopy with help from the Columbus Zoo and an ultrasound. The tests showed that her intestines were twisting and bunching together, which suggested that her body was trying to push the hat through her digestive system. Sadly, she could not recover.

The news deeply hurt her fans, and tributes and prayers soon started pouring in. One of those who mourned her loss was Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s unfortunate,” Travis Kelce said to Beat writer Matt Derrick, who reported it on X. “It’s pretty sad, man. It’s the last thing you want to hear about that zoo, and the zoo has been kind of world-renowned for a long time. So it’s unfortunate, you know. Just can’t happen. It s—-, man.”

Kelce also shares a strong connection to Ohio, where Fiona lived. He grew up in Cleveland Heights and attended Cleveland Heights High School. He later played college football at the University of Cincinnati before joining the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL. Like Fiona, he also has roots in Ohio.

ADVERTISEMENT

Several other admirers also shared their grief on social media. One person mourned Fiona’s death, writing, “Fiona passed away at age 9 following a medical emergency caused by accidentally ingesting a child’s knit hat that blew into her habitat.. RIP Fiona..😥”

Another fan expressed her heartbreak on X, saying, “I can’t even cope with this 😭. I’ve loved you & followed you since the day you were born. You were so beautiful, and you fought so hard to live, only for 9 years to pass and have it taken from you because of negligence. I am beyond broken. I love you, sweet Fiona. Goodnight, Angel.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Another person shared the same feeling, writing, “Poor Fiona. ❤️‍🩹”

These comments show just how much love and care people in Cincinnati and fans around the world had for Fiona. May her soul rest in peace!