“It’s Really Weird”: Patrick Mahomes Sparks Speculation After Sitting Away From Wife Brittany at World Cup

Celebrity appearances at sporting events often steal the spotlight, but this time, an unexpected detail has grabbed attention. Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, were in attendance for the 2026 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals match between Argentina and Switzerland on Saturday evening at Arrowhead Stadium. But a moment when the couple sat apart has seemingly raised speculations.

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“It’s really weird that Mahomes isn’t with Brittany,” wrote journalist Danilo Lacalle on X [Trans. from Portuguese]. “Just a detail that might be silly, but weird.”

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The couple’s fans found them sitting separately and reacted to their seating arrangement on social media. Many fans posted the picture, where Patrick Mahomes was seen sitting in a row behind Brittany, busy on his phone while his wife watched the game, captioning it as “Mahomes not even sitting with Brittany LMAO 😭😭.” Whereas others reposted the picture and turned the situation into a meme, “BREAKING: married couple gets into argument.”

However, many fans were also quick to note that the couple must be hitting a rough patch since they chose to sit in completely different rows, while some defended the couple, noting that they were together a day earlier at Patrick Mahomes’ former Chiefs teammate, JuJu Smith-Schuster’s wedding. Perhaps there may have been a mix-up in the seating arrangement, but the real reason isn’t out yet. The couple hasn’t responded to the speculations yet, so nothing can be confirmed at the moment.

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Despite his NFL career, Mahomes has invested heavily in soccer. First off, the couple stands as co-owners of the Kansas City Current, which competes in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL). Patrick also holds minority ownership stakes in MLS side Sporting Kansas City.

Meanwhile, his wife, Brittany, comes from a soccer background. She herself was a forward for the University of Texas at Tyler (UT Tyler) Patriots from 2013 to 2016. Brittany was inducted into the UT Tyler Athletics Hall of Fame, having scored 31 goals in 70 games. Following college, she also signed a professional contract and played internationally for one year in Iceland with the pro club UMF Afturelding. However, in 2017, Brittany retired and moved back to the U.S. and focused on fitness entrepreneurship.

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So, their appearance in the Argentina vs. Switzerland quarterfinals wasn’t just a coincidence. Instead, it was a visit from two deeply invested individuals in the sport. Patrick Mahomes, in particular, has been involved quite a lot in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, especially when it comes to Lionel Messi and Argentina.

After Argentina’s dramatic comeback against Egypt in the Round of 16, Patrick publicly labeled Messi the “GOAT” (Greatest of All Time) on social media, using the “🐐” emoji. To watch last night’s match, where Argentina defeated Switzerland 3-1, the Chiefs QB wore a customized, limited-edition Argentina jersey, a collaboration between Adidas and Thrasher.

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It is also highly likely that Patrick and Brittany will be in attendance to watch the 2026 FIFA World Cup semifinals between England and Argentina, which will take place on Wednesday, July 15, 2026, at the Atlanta Stadium. Whether the couple sits together for the final game or apart remains to be seen.