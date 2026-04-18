Jackson County Court Announces Verdict on Chiefs’ Super Bowl Rally Shooting 2 Years Later

Essentials Inside The Story The Kansas City Chiefs parade tragedy resurfaces

A major legal decision shifts the direction of a case many are still trying to process

Court developments bring partial closure

While the Kansas City Chiefs scripted history by beating the San Francisco 49ers to secure the NFL’s first back-to-back Super Bowl wins in 20 years, the franchise faced horror as a mass shooting broke out during the championship parade. In the aftermath of the tragedy, one person was dead, and more than 20 were injured. Two years after the horrific incident, the Jackson County Court has issued a verdict on one of the three individuals involved in the shooting.

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“Prosecutors have dropped a second-degree murder charge against Terry Young, a man accused of firing a gun during a shootout at the 2024 Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade and rally that left one woman dead and more than 20 injured,” FOX4 reported. “Young appeared in Jackson County Circuit Court at 2 p.m. Friday for a case management conference.”

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Terry Young was attending the Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade outside Union Station with a group of friends. Moments later, Young, with Lyndell Mays and Dominic Miller, approached a group that was involved in an argument. Soon, Mays and Young pulled out handguns along with 10 other people, resulting in at least six of those individuals firing their weapons.

This conflict resulted in injuries to 24 people and the death of 43-year-old Lisa Lopez-Galvan, as per then-prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. The surveillance video revealed Young shooting several times. However, the prosecutors claimed the bullet that killed Lopez-Galvan was fired by Miller, while all three were convicted.

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After the shooting, Mays and Miller were charged with second-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon, while Young was arrested a month after the shooting. Following that, Dominic Miller, who was first accused of murder, had his charges modified through a plea deal. He also received a two-year sentence in the Missouri Department of Corrections for unlawful use of a weapon. These charges were dropped based on Missouri’s self-defense laws.

“Under Missouri’s self-defense and defense-of-others doctrines, we must prove beyond a reasonable doubt that any charged defendant was the initial aggressor or did not act in lawful self-defense or defense of others to overcome justification,” the Jackson County prosecutor’s office said in a written statement.

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Similarly, Terry Young, who faced one count of second-degree murder, one count of unlawful use of a weapon, and two counts of armed criminal action, was sentenced to serve two years after pleading guilty to a weapons offense. Following Young and Miller, Mays will have his trial on March 3, 2027, as he is currently held in the Jackson County jail with a $1 million bail.

While the three individuals involved in the horrific incident have been given justice by the system, the family of the victim of the heinous act, Lisa Lopez-Galvan, is “disappointed” with the outcome of the legal proceedings.

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Family of the victim from the Chiefs parade shooting “disappointed” with the court’s judgment

Lisa Lopez-Galvan, the host of a local radio show, was watching the rally with her family among a sea of Kansas City Chiefs supporters after their second consecutive Lombardi Trophy win in 2024. However, as gunshots were fired, two dozen other people, many of them children, were wounded but survived.

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But it wasn’t the case for the 43-year-old, who lost her life. Authorities initially confirmed ballistics were from a handgun Miller admitted firing. Yet prosecutors revealed that there wasn’t enough evidence to confirm his shot caused Galvan’s death. Then, with Young seeing his charges drop, the Galvan family released a statement highlighting their disappointment with the outcome.

“The Lisa Lopez Galvan family continues to mourn the devastating loss of our beloved Lisa. Today’s hearing is another painful reminder that while these cases may move through the legal system, our family continues to live with the loss of Lisa every single day,” the statement said, per FOX4. “We are disappointed that the outcome in this case is the same as the last. As this case comes to a close, we are reminded that no court outcome can truly measure what was taken from us.”

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While two of the three suspects in the Chiefs’ championship parade tragedy saw significant charges dropped, the disappointed family of victim Lisa Lopez-Galvan hopes for justice as the third suspect, Lyndell Mays, still awaits trial in 2027.