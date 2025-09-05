Jason & Travis Kelce Announce Major Investment in Their $200 Million Venture

Most beer stories in 2025 sound the same, and they are not pretty. Sales are slipping, craft breweries are closing, and giants like AB InBev are cutting forecasts. But then there is Garage Beer, the scrappy light lager that went from a Midwest cult favorite to a national headline. And at the center of it all are Jason and Travis Kelce, two brothers who turned Super Bowls into family reunions and now, somehow, turned a humble beer into a rocket ship.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

And the rocket’s price tag? An eye-watering $200 million. That is the valuation Garage Beer just landed after securing a fresh round of investment led by Durational Capital. Think about that. A brand that did not even exist nationally three years ago is now worth more than some legacy breweries with decades of history. This is not a vanity play. Jason and Travis Kelce are not just lending their names. Jason reportedly called CEO Andy Sauer on Labor Day to talk marketing strategy. These guys are treating it like football, hands in the dirt, detail-obsessed, relentless.

The results speak for themselves. In 2024, Garage Beer pulled in less than 20 million dollars in revenue. By the end of 2025, it is projected to hit 60 to 70 million. Distribution has exploded to all 50 states. Volume is on track for 300,000 barrels, enough to crack the Brewers Association’s top 20 craft breweries list. Those are not just good numbers. In a shrinking market, they are jaw-dropping.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And they did not get there by playing it safe. Garage leaned into being the beer for real life, 95 calories, crisp, no bitterness. Not for the Untappd crowd. For the dad coaching T-ball tomorrow morning. For the fan tailgating before kickoff. Then came the stunts, sponsoring golf tournaments with Paige Spiranac, investing in a minor league football team, and raffling off a bed with a built-in kegerator. It is weird, it is loud, and it works.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Still, the fight ahead is brutal. Light beer is ruled by titans like Michelob Ultra and Busch Light. Younger drinkers are drifting toward canned cocktails and THC drinks. The buzz is real, but the buzz fades. The question is whether Garage can turn this surge into staying power.

For now, though, the Kelce brothers have pulled off something rare. A beer brand that feels bigger than beer. In a fading industry, Garage Beer is not just surviving. It is winning. And that might be the hardest trick of all. And Jason and Travis Kelce are not done changing the playbook yet.

AD

Jason and Travis Kelce invest in a football team

Fresh off building Garage Beer into a $200 million rocket, the brothers have now stepped into sports ownership. In June 2025, their beer brand announced it had bought a stake in the St. Joseph Goats, a team competing in The Arena League.

This is not a slap-your-logo-on-the-jersey move. The Kelces called it “more than a sponsorship,” and they meant it. The Goats will wear Garage Beer-branded uniforms, fans will get exclusive merch and behind-the-scenes content, and the brothers will have a real say in how the team grows. The location is no accident. St. Joseph sits just 50 miles north of Kansas City and has hosted the Chiefs’ training camp since 2010. For Travis, it is practically a second home. Now, the same city has a franchise linked directly to its biggest football star.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago July 14, 2024, Stateline, Nevada, USA: TRAVIS KELCE, right, Kansas City Chiefs NFL, American Football Herren, USA star, and Former Eagles Center, JASON KELCE during the American Century Championship celebrity golf, at Edgewood golf course on the shore of South Lake Tahoe. American Century Championship 2024 PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY – ZUMA 20240714_spo_a07_004 Copyright: xDanexAndrewx

The Goats, originally launched as the Kansas City Goats in 2023, rebranded to St. Joseph earlier this year. The Kelces join an ownership group that already features Chiefs legend Christian Okoye, Gates BBQ CEO George Gates II, and sports radio voice Steven St. John. For Jason and Travis Kelce, this move extends their growing empire from podcasting to beer to football. It is business, yes, but it is also personal. They built their careers on passion and performance, and now they are betting that same formula can carry a football team.