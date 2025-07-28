Jason Kelce’s Love Hate Message for Travis Kelce After Sharing Favorite Photo Ever

If you thought Jason Kelce‘s favorite picture of all time would be of him with a Super Bowl, you’re wrong. Or maybe one of those emotional moments with his wife and kids after announcing his retirement. Maybe it’s that iconic shot of him shotgunning beers in a Mummers costume on the Art Museum steps. All solid guesses. And honestly? We wouldn’t blame you for picking any of those. But nope… It’s something else entirely.

Jason Kelce’s all-time favorite photo features Travis Kelce, their dad Ed… and Adam Sandler. Yep, the legend behind Bobby Boucher, Billy Madison, and now, a Travis Kelce cameo in Happy Gilmore 2. And the best part? It all leads up to a caption from Jason that’s got everything: brotherly love, a pinch of chaos, and just enough suspense to make you wonder if he’s about to throw hands or hug Travis.

Jason Kelce could’ve just posted his favorite photo and left it at that. A sweet, feel-good shot of his brother Travis, their dad Ed, and Adam Sandler. Instead, Jason did what only a Kelce can do: Dropped a heartfelt bombshell…and a side eye. “This is one of my favorite photos ever taken! Just so surreal seeing these 3 together…@killatrav I’ve never loved and hated a waiter so much!” he captioned.

A little context: Happy Gilmore 2 dropped on Netflix on July 25, 2025, with Adam Sandler back in the driver’s seat, joined by Bad Bunny, surprise cameos from Travis Kelce and Rob Schneider, and Megan Fox (no, we’re not kidding) as the cold-hearted country club villainess we never knew we needed.

And you can’t exactly blame him for hating his character. See, Chiefs‘ Travis Kelce isn’t just in the movie; the man pulled off an actual role. He plays “The Waiter,” a hilariously over-the-top headwaiter who gets Bad Bunny’s character fired… all because of tonic water. The role? Think slicked-back hair, intense judgmental stares, and the kind of passive-aggressive energy usually reserved for country club golf pros or snooty steakhouse sommeliers in midtown Manhattan. It’s petty, and it’s perfect. And Travis? He nailed it.

Between the honey bear hallucination and that wildly dramatic firing scene, he’s the opposite of the Travis we know. So when Jason drops a “love-hate” line, what he’s really saying is: “I love that my brother’s in this legendary sequel, and I also kind of want to slap that smug little waiter smirk off his face.”

However, Travis Kelce’s reaction to his cameo is pure gold.

It still hasn’t sunk in for Travis Kelce

Let’s just say… Travis wasn’t offended. “Let’s gooooo!!! Still surreal!!” he commented. Because when you’ve just shared the screen with Adam Sandler in Happy Gilmore 2, you’ve already won. And everyone knows it.

And let’s be real: This isn’t Travis’s first dance with cinematic chaos. His turn as Tony the Waiter (yes, that’s officially canon now) has already lit up Reddit with enough memes to last the next ten offseasons. Between fist-bumping Adam Sandler to rocking a throwback caddie outfit to breaking character mid-scene, Travis brings the kind of unhinged, elite energy that makes you forget he’s not an actor.

And the fans? Oh, they’re loving it. Patrick Mahomes is dropping ‘LEGENDARY’ in the comments, GQ’s already (half-jokingly) calling him “Hollywood Kelce,” and honestly? At this rate, Travis is one Netflix sequel away from getting recruited into the MCU as some scene-stealing wildcard we never saw coming. Kelceverse confirmed? Wouldn’t bet against it.

But you know who loved it even more? Travis himself. The man has been geeking out about this role (and Adam Sandler) ever since he got it. “Like in Happy Gilmore, I’m a waiter, you know what I mean, like that’s a fun role in a movie with the guy Adam Sandler that I’ve loved my entire life,” he said before the release. “Those are like, bro, I’d kill to do movies like that for the rest of my life.” Well, now we know what’s coming after he retires.