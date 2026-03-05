Jawaan Taylor Issues 4-Word Statement After Chiefs Cut Veteran Lineman in $20M Move

With the Kansas City Chiefs working to clear cap room ahead of the new season, the veteran tackle Jawaan Taylor ended up paying the price for the franchise’s latest roster reset, as they parted ways with him, generating a much-needed $20 million financial flexibility. However, after the news broke, Taylor issued a brief message for the team, exuding nothing but ‘love.’

“Much Love Chiefs Kingdom,” wrote Taylor in the comment section of the Instagram post where the team thanked the 28-year-old.

A second-round pick from the 2019 NFL Draft, Taylor initially played for the Jacksonville Jaguars. When he arrived at the Chiefs in 2023, he signed a four-year deal worth $80 million, paying him $20 million annually. After being cut from the roster, his dead money would be $7,391,668 next season.

During his three seasons with the Chiefs, he played and started 45 games. He possessed elite pass protection efficiency and played a crucial role in Super Bowl LVII triumph. Although he performed at a high level, the major criticism of his game was the tendency to give away penalties. The OT committed 49 penalties from 45 games. Last season, he ranked ninth on the list of NFL linemen, recording 10 penalties from 12 games.

The four-time Super Bowl champions missed the playoff bus last season for the first time since 2014, showing an urgent need for roster overhaul next season. Moreover, the franchise was $58 million over the cap, forcing them to restructure Patrick Mahomes’ contract, which saved approximately $43.5 million in salary cap space. Taylor’s departure would free up an additional $20 million in cap space.

In addition to that, Andy Reid has parted ways with the cornerback Trent McDuffie recently, who was part of a trade deal.

Chiefs gain multiple draft picks after trading Trent McDuffie

Trent McDuffie was a first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft by the Kansas City Chiefs. After spending four seasons at the Arrowhead Stadium, the 25-year-old is moving to the Los Angeles Rams, as a trade was finalizedrecently ahead of what would have been the final season of his contract in 2026.

From the very first season with the red and white, McDuffie lived up to his first draft pick status. He became a starter in the rookie season, featuring in 11 games. At the end of his Chiefs career, he played 57 games, recording a total of 246 tackles and 5.5 sacks, making the Pro-Bowler a solid addition to the Rams roster.

On the other hand, this trade deal gives the Chiefs a significant advantage heading to the NFL Draft 2026. In exchange, they received a total of four NFL Draft picks, including three selections in the 2026 Draft. Out of the three picks this year, they also have a first-round pick (29 overall), whereas the other two are for the fifth and sixth rounds. Their fourth selection is scheduled for the 2027 NFL Draft (third round). All things considered, the organization is doing a tremendous job revamping the roster.