Jeremiyah Love Puts 10 NFL Teams on Notice After Clearing Feelings on Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 13: Heisman Trophy candidate running back Jeremiyah Love of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish poses with the Trophy during a press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz before the 2025 Heisman Trophy Presentation at the Marriott Marquis Hotel on December 13, 2025 in New York City. Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 13 Heisman Trophy Ceremony EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon25121321777

Essentials Inside The Story Jeremiyah Love’s record backs growing draft buzz around Notre Dame star

Elite speed and record-setting production validate his breakout season

Ten NFL teams have already made formal contact with the running back

During mock draft season, many analysts projected Jeremiyah Love as a top 10 pick and compared his upside to Saquon Barkley and Bijan Robinson. Those were big names to live up to, and Love did not shy away from the noise. Recently, he leaned into it and made it clear what any franchise can expect from him.

“Everything, I say this every time I’m asked this question,” Love said on The Rich Eisen Show. “I’m willing to do anything and everything for whatever organization I’m blessed to go to, to have success. I’m coming in, working, anything you need me to do, special teams, receiving, running a ball, blocking a ball, anything you need me to do, put my body on the line, I’m going to do it and do it to the best of my ability.”

That healthy mindset will have several teams keep him firmly on their radar, especially 10 NFL teams. Love confirmed he formally met with the following ten teams: the Giants, Kansas City Chiefs, New Orleans Saints, Arizona Cardinals, Tennessee Titans, Miami Dolphins, Dallas Cowboys, New York Jets, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Los Angeles Rams.

It’s safe to say that these 10 teams will keep a close eye on Love, especially after the willingness that he’s shown. While many of the top prospects have declined to work out at this year’s combine, Love will show what he’s got.

“Just to showcase my skills,” Love said about the Combine. “I’m not afraid to go out there and just be myself. I feel like I’m very fast, I feel like I’ve got some good moves in my bag, so why not go out there and run the 40, do some position drills.”

Then there’s Love’s resume, which also supports him. The four-star recruit in 2023 clocked a 10.76 in the 100 meters in high school. Last season, he ran for 1,125 yards and 17 touchdowns while averaging 6.9 yards per carry. He also set Notre Dame’s record for consecutive games with a rushing score, and he consistently waits for blocks to develop before exploding through space.

Imago November 15, 2025, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA: November 15, 2025: Jeremiyah Love 4 during the University of Pittsburgh Panthers vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh PA. Brook Ward / Apparent Media Group Pittsburgh USA – ZUMAa234 20251115_zsa_a234_107 Copyright: xAMGx

His blend of speed, agility, and burst makes him dangerous every time he touches the ball. Defenses must close quickly, or he will reach the edge at full stride. He can slow down, cut, and re-accelerate in a blink, which allows him to slip through tight lanes and create positive yards out of nothing.

He also offers real value as a receiver and can line up in the slot to stress coverage. He protected the ball on 267 carries without a single fumble. Because of that versatility, the Chiefs have been heavily linked to him, and Love is excited.

Jeremiyah Love is open to a Chiefs move with the Patrick Mahomes factor

In recent weeks, Jeremiyah Love has often been linked to the Kansas City Chiefs ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft. Naturally, that sparked curiosity about how he feels about landing in the city of fountains. When asked on The Rich Eisen Show, he did not hesitate.

“Yes, yes, I would be,” Love said. “Especially playing with Patrick Mahomes.”

Love also made it clear why the idea excites him. He pointed to Patrick Mahomes’ resume, which includes three Super Bowl titles and two NFL MVP awards in eight seasons as a starter.

“I feel like he’s the best quarterback as of right now,” Love said. “Best in the league. I feel like he’s top one, so it would be an honor to play with him.”

The timing makes this conversation even more interesting. Mahomes is coming off one of the hardest seasons of his career. The Chiefs finished 6-11, their first losing record under Andy Reid, and Mahomes tore his ACL in a Week 15 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers that ended their playoff hopes.

Meanwhile, Mahomes aims to return by Week 1, yet the Chiefs may strengthen the run game to ease the pressure. With Isiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt set to hit free agency, Kansas City could look at Love with the No. 9 pick.

So if the Chiefs call his name, it would feel like a homecoming for the St. Louis native.

“I’d be close to home,” Love noted when discussing the Chiefs as a landing spot.

The only remaining question is whether Love will make it to the ninth pick. His rise suggests he can.