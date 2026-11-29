Josh Simmons, offensive tackle for the Kansas City Chiefs, has taken down all mentions of the Chiefs from his X profile. This comes nearly five weeks after head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes asked him to exit an offensive team meeting due to his sitting position.

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A Chiefs fan page, @SleeperChiefsKC, highlighted the change on X to Simmons’ X profile.

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Alongside images of his old and new profiles, it noted, “#Chiefs T Josh Simmons has now removed the team ‘Chiefs’ from his bio on X and added the caption: ‘It’s All Gods Plan and he just putting you through a Test.'”

Simmons has deleted his “Student @Chiefs” status, substituted his No. 71 game day image with a self-portrait, and changed his Arrowhead Stadium background image for one of the Walker Scott building in downtown San Diego. This follows an Instagram clean in November when Simmons removed all Chiefs-related images, unfollowed the team, and removed Kansas City from his bio.

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The controversy began on October 21 when Josh Simmons was sitting with his feet up during an offensive meeting. The HC then asked him to take them off, following which Simmons explained that he was suffering from both hip and back issues. Reid then instructed him to consult with trainers. Following the conversation between the HC and Simmons, Mahomes then asked the OT to exit the meeting.

The Rice Call Didn’t Beat the Chiefs. 26 Seconds Did.

local_fire_department HOT TAKE play_arrow Everyone blames the call. Nobody’s talking about the last 26 seconds. Newscom World via Imago Chance to win30 % before the call42 % Yes, the call hurt. 42% became 30%. 10203040 Ruled no catch Chiefs’ 9 The verdict Blame the call if you like. The Chiefs had the ball last. The Chiefs’ chance to win, in three steps: 1 The call: 42% down to 30% 2 The ball back: up to 54% 3 Three mistakes: down to zero Chance to win from a play-by-play win probability model. Bills 13, Chiefs 10. arrow_back See why arrow_forward Three plays decided this game. None was the call. That should have been it. It wasn’t. Better off than before the call. So how did they lose? 54% to zero. Not one of them was a referee. The call cost field position. The last 26 seconds cost the game.

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While Simmons exited the meeting, he stayed on-site and later apologised to Reid and Chiefs management. However, after Kansas City lost 20-3 to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 7, Reid insisted that Simmons’ placement on Injured Reserve was not due to the row.

“That’s no reason that he was put on IR. He’s got a bad back. He’s got to get that worked out,” Reid explained.

On October 28, Mahomes commented on the story and confirmed that further discussions had taken place within the team.

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“I think we’ve had the right conversations now. We’re moving in the direction. You have to have hard conversations at some point… you want to keep those conversations in the building, so that’s something we’ll be better at,” Patrick Mahomes noted.

Josh Simmons has not played this season after an MRI scan in August detected a herniated disc in his lower back. After a short period of team participation following Kansas City’s bye week in Week 5, Simmons was placed on Injured Reserve on October 22.

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“However, we feel he plateaued in the recovery process. He’s just not there yet,” head trainer Rick Burkholder noted.

Despite Simmons’ availability to return from Injured Reserve, he still hasn’t had his practice window opened. On November 16, Reid informed reporters that he had not spoken to Burkholder or general manager Brett Veach about Simmons’ potential return, adding,

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“I don’t presume that is going to happen, but I haven’t visited with those guys before I say that.”

Josh Simmons was selected No. 32 overall in 2025 from Ohio State. To date, he has only played in 8 regular-season games across two NFL seasons while remaining on Injured Reserve.