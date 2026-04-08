“JSN Money”: Rashee Rice Makes Clear Contract Demand After NFL’s Verdict on Chiefs WR Punishment

Essentials Inside The Story Rashee Rice is aiming for a massive payday, openly chasing top-tier money

His case isn't just about talent; injuries and off-field controversies have complicated his value

A recent league decision may have cleared one cloud

Wide receiver Rashee Rice just let the Kansas City Chiefs know of his contract expectations heading into next season. And let’s just say he’s aiming for the sky. After the league finally gave its verdict on his abuse allegations, Rice showed his loyalty towards Andy Reid’s team. But at the same time, he revealed he would like to get paid what the Seattle Seahawks are offering to their star, Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

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“JSN money, and to stay with the Chiefs for the rest of my career,” Rice revealed on a livestream, via Kalshi Football on X on Tuesday.

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Drafted in the second round of the 2023 NFL draft, Rashee Rice is entering the final year of his rookie deal worth $6.50 million. And now that he’s eligible for a contract extension, he is looking to compete with Smith-Njigba. The Seahawks player reset the benchmark for wide receivers last month by bagging the most expensive contract. The player outdid himself this past season by a large margin, posting a career-best 119 receptions for 1,793 yards.

Jaxon also scored ten touchdowns, helping Seattle win the Lombardi Trophy. He also became the league’s 2025 Offensive Player of the Year. As a result, the Seahawks rewarded his effort in a big way by signing him to a four-year, $168.6 million extension. Clearly, it was Smith-Njigba’s undeniable on-field impact that made him the highest-paid wideout in the NFL. In Rice’s contract situation, his market value comes down to mainly two things.

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First, the Kansas City receiver has failed to recreate the magic of his promising rookie year, in which he caught 79 passes for 938 yards and seven touchdowns. In fact, it was the only season in which he suited up for the most games. The following year, he made only four appearances after tearing his LCL against the Los Angeles Chargers. In 2025, the scenario was a bit different because the issues came from off the field.

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He faced a six-game suspension from the NFL after pleading guilty to two third-degree felony counts of collision involving fatal injury and racing on a highway in Dallas. The court sentenced him to five years of probation, 30 days in jail, and a $115,000 fine. After returning to the league, he played eight games and recorded 53 receptions for 571 yards. The scenario leads us to the second factor: uncertainty due to off-field activities.

While Rice’s contract eligibility and even talent are not in question, no team would like to deal with a player who’s missing playtime due to legal issues. Currently, he’s in the middle of another civil lawsuit after his former girlfriend accused him of abuse. Because of these situations, the Chiefs have found it difficult to make a major commitment to Rice.

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But now that the NFL has found him innocent in its latest investigation, Kansas City may reconsider its contract plans for the wide receiver. Here’s a look at how it all unfolded.

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The NFL announced its final decision on Rashee Rice

On Friday, the NFL concluded its investigation regarding the accusations made by Rashee Rice’s ex-girlfriend, Dacoda Jones. It stated that the wideout “has not engaged in conduct that violates the personal conduct policy.”

It implies that they couldn’t find sufficient incriminating evidence against Rice and won’t discipline him this time. As of Friday, the Chiefs refrained from commenting on the decision, while the player’s attorney, Sean Lindsey, thanked the league on his behalf.

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“Mr. Rice wants to thank the NFL for their thorough investigation, and looks forward to the start of the 2026-27 NFL season,” Sean Lindsey said.

Meanwhile, the controversy dates back to January when Jones took to Instagram to share pictures of bruises on multiple parts of her body. Without dropping names, she alleged facing long-term abuse. However, she did mention that the perpetrator is the father of her kids. For the record, Rashee Rice shared two children, Cassai and Cayden, with Jones.

“I’m so tired of keeping quiet,” she captioned the now-deleted post. “I’m so tired of protecting his image. I’ve been through too much in a span of 8 years, and I’ve had ENOUGH!”

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The duo separated in 2025, and the journey from then on had been nothing short of “hell” for Jones. She filed a lawsuit in Texas in February following her social media revelation, seeking $1 million in compensation. According to court filings, she accused Rice of assaulting her from 2023 to 2025. She claimed she was also pregnant during some of those assaults.

“Rice has grabbed, choked, strangled, pushed, thrown, scratched, hit, and headbutted Ms. Jones, as well as hit her with inanimate objects,” the lawsuit claimed.

In response to the lawsuit, Lindsey issued a statement. He cited Jones’ non-prosecution affidavit on October 9, 2025. It states that while there was a verbal dispute, Rashee Rice did not punch her. Rashee Rice’s attorney added that he and his client would let the legal process “run its course.” The civil lawsuit is still moving forward in court.