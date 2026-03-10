Judge Makes Ruling on Patrick Mahomes’ Dad’s Prison Sentence Days After DWI Probation Violation

Patrick Mahomes Sr. was facing a potential ten-year prison sentence for a probation violation, but a judge’s surprising ruling has just altered the course of his legal troubles. The former Major League Baseball pitcher had been under scrutiny after officials said his alcohol-monitoring device detected a violation earlier this year.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Pat Mahomes Sr. will remain on probation after a judge declined to revoke it during a recent hearing,” TMZ reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

The former Major League Baseball pitcher appeared before a Smith County judge on Monday after prosecutors accused him of violating probation connected to his 2024 felony DWI case.

Previously, Mahomes Sr. had been serving a five-year probation sentence after pleading guilty in that case. However, authorities later claimed he broke the agreement by allegedly drinking alcohol. In fact, the probation violation report stated that his SCRAM alcohol ankle monitor recorded a high reading on January 1, raising immediate concerns about whether he violated the court’s conditions.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the situation was not as straightforward as it initially appeared. Despite the elevated alcohol reading from the ankle monitor, two follow-up urine tests conducted on January 5 and January 9 showed no alcohol in his system. Because of those results, the judge ultimately chose not to revoke his probation, opting instead to modify the terms of his supervision.

ADVERTISEMENT

Instead, the court extended Mahomes Sr.’s supervision by two additional years, bringing the total probation period to seven years. The judge also ordered him to complete a 16-week outpatient treatment program. Mahomes Sr. was also sentenced to 30 days in jail, but he received credit for time already served, meaning he did not have to serve additional time behind bars.

The entire saga began with his arrest for DWI on February 3, 2024, before the Chiefs played in Super Bowl LVIII, marking the third time he faced accusations of driving under the influence.

ADVERTISEMENT

So how does Patrick Mahomes feel about the whole thing?

ADVERTISEMENT

Patrick Mahomes addressed his father’s situation

While Patrick Mahomes has not directly addressed the latest developments involving his father, he previously opened up about the situation during the buildup to the 2024 Super Bowl.

In ESPN’s original series Chiefs Kingdom, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback opened up about the emotional weight he carried after his dad was arrested on a third DWI charge on Feb. 3, 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

The timing made things even more difficult, since it happened just over a week before the Chiefs were preparing to play on the biggest stage in football. At that time, Mahomes admitted the situation quickly became public and forced him to confront it while focusing on football.

“It was during that Super Bowl. It became a story, and so, I had to answer questions about it,” Mahomes recalled. “I think just knowing that it hurt me woke him up to know that you can’t keep doing the same things.”

A few days later, however, the Chiefs star chose to keep his comments brief when the topic surfaced again.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s a family matter, so I’ll keep it to the family. That’s all I have to say.”

Around the same time, Patrick Mahomes Sr. also spoke about how the moment impacted him.

“For him to have to answer questions about me was probably the most embarrassing thing I’ve ever been through in my life,” Mahomes Sr. admitted.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to People, the former pitcher later reflected on his long relationship with alcohol. He explained that he “never really thought” drinking was an issue for him during his baseball career.

“It was just something that I’ve always done, just something that’s in the game. I went out, partied a little bit, wasn’t always where I was supposed to be,” he said.

Meanwhile, Patrick Mahomes shared that his father often underestimated his alcohol use because he could still perform on the field before retiring in 2009.