Chiefs’ JuJu Smith-Schuster Announces Family Plan Right When Patrick Mahomes Decides He’s Had Enough

The Chiefs’ wide receiver is dominating headlines for a number of colorful reasons. Now be it’s the purple hairstyle at an offseason press conference or a viral TikTok dance with his fiancée. He has caught a lot of eyes. Well, the fame is well deserved indeed. At just 28, he’s already the youngest NFL player to hit 2,500 career receiving yards. He also holds multiple Steelers franchise records. But his ambitions don’t stop there. This offseason, he’s chasing a personal milestone that could redefine his legacy. Fans are watching closely, eager for the next update on his electrifying journey. The spotlight is his, and he’s ready to shine brighter than ever.

The 28-year-old wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster recently shared a wholesome reel with his fitness influencer fiancée, Laura Kruk. The video shows the couple embracing and enjoying quiet moments together. The caption read, “excited to start this next chapter of life with my person 🤎.” With this video, they announced another important milestone. They are clearly in love and spending quality time. The biggest reveal comes with the in-video captions, where fans learn they are expecting a child. It reads, “POV you have found the home you are going to build memories and raise a family in with your best friend.”

Now, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Laura Kruk shared a moment of celebration off the field for the veteran wideout after what was described as an underwhelming season on the turf with the Patriots. JuJu Smith-Schuster’s journey with the Chiefs began when he signed in 2024, when he agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $10.75 million. It was viewed as a prove-it contract. The now KC star finished last season with 18 receptions for 231 yards and two touchdowns. And this off-season, the team has re-signed the WR to a one-year deal.

Amidst all the pressure, the one name that stood out from the locker room was Patrick Mahomes, who helped him get settled. Mahomes invited him and others to a casual barbecue one time, giving him a chance to bond with everyone in the locker room. Smith had later revealed, “I think the moment we ate barbecue together was the moment we knew the chemistry was there.” The bond was obvious as Mahoumes and Schuster are carrying on dual roles of being an athlete and a father.

Can fans expect the Patrick Mahomes family to grow more?

Patrick Mahomes, the star quarterback and three-time Super Bowl champion, continues to make headlines both on and off the field. Alongside him is his wife, Brittany Mahomes, who is a force in her own right. As co-owner of the Kansas City Current, she plays a key role in the sports business. It’s not just the business world she had taken on by the horns. Motherhood is one of the “greatest joys” for her.

Right now, the NFL is in offseason mode, and the Mahomes family is making the most of their time together. They’ve been spotted at several charity events, including the recent 15 and the Mahomies Foundation Golf Classic. With fewer football commitments, Patrick Mahomes has been embracing fatherhood, showing up in full “dad mode” alongside his wife, Brittany, and their children. Fans have begun to wonder whether the Mahomes family plans to expand. That question was answered this week by Brittany herself, who addressed the speculation directly.

On the Wednesday, June 11 episode of the WHOOP podcast, Brittany opened up about her plans. The Kansas City Current co-owner, 29, was direct about the idea of more kids. When asked about expanding the family, she responded with, “Nope. We’re done. We’re done for a while. Three. I don’t know, I mean I feel like you can never like say you’re done, but I think three is all I need.” Her response gives clarity. While not fully ruling it out, the couple is taking a pause on growing the team at home.

The Mahomes family now stands at five. Their newest baby, Golden Ray, was born in January. Their oldest child, Sterling Skye, is four years old. Their second child, Patrick “Bronze,” was born in 2022. With the football calendar easing up, the Mahomes household has embraced this family time. They even made headlines again this past Tuesday with a warm family decision that won over fans.

Fans are keeping a close watch as preseason action approaches, with the Chiefs set to face off against the Cardinals on August 9. After spending the offseason juggling family time, charity events, and training, Kansas City’s veterans are ready to get back on the field and set the tone for the upcoming season.