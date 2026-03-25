Justin Fields Nears Rare NFL Milestone With Potential Week 1 Start for Chiefs Amid Patrick Mahomes’ Uncertainty

Since 1950, only seven quarterbacks have started three consecutive season openers for three different teams. In most cases, those were the results of injuries, benching, and contract disputes. Kansas City Chiefs’ new quarterback Justin Fields is already on that list of seven and has a chance to rewrite that list with his fourth team.

“If Patrick Mahomes (ACL) isn’t ready by September, Justin Fields would become the first QB to start for four different teams in four consecutive Week 1 games,” Pro Football Talk shared on X.

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Fields notably started for the Chicago Bears till 2023 before draft math compelled his exit. The Bears held the first overall pick in the 2024 Draft and were going to get a new quarterback. Before Caleb Williams would get picked first-overall, the Bears shipped Fields to the Pittsburgh Steelers in March 2024.

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In Pittsburgh, Fields was supposed to be a backup behind Russell Wilson, but a reaggravated calf injury forced him to the sideline and gave Fields his start. That lasted till mid-October, when Wilson returned from his injury and Fields got shifted back to package plays. 2025 with the New York Jets was supposed to be a fresh start. But after signing a two-year, $40 million deal, he went 2-7 as a starter and got benched midseason.

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This offseason, the Jets didn’t just move on from Fields; they traded for Geno Smith from the Las Vegas Raiders and absorbed a $20 million dead cap from Fields to make it happen. That’s the price for admitting the two-year, $40 million investment didn’t work. But the Chiefs still see an upside.

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Kansas City sent a 2027 sixth-round pick and took on $3 million of Fields’ 2026 salary; the Jets covered the remaining $7 million of his $10 million guarantee to facilitate the deal. For KC, that’s a backup acquired for a near-minimum cost. It’s also the kind of move that tells you head coach Andy Reid and general manager Brett Veach don’t want to reach September without a plan.

Justin Fields also arrives with a scheduling subplot. The Jets and the Chiefs are set to play in Kansas City in 2026. Last season, Pittsburgh hosted New York in Week 1, where Fields opened directly against his most recent former team. The NFL schedule makers could write that same script again for a revenge game.

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But none of this conversation exists without what happened to Patrick Mahomes in December and what has followed him since.

The questions around Patrick Mahomes

Mahomes tore his ACL and LCL in a Week 15 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers and underwent surgery in Dallas the very next day. For months afterward, the public posture from Kansas City was entirely controlled: checkpoints being met, rehab on schedule, Week 1 circled. The chiefs said all the right things and then went out and acquired a starting-caliber quarterback. This trade for Justin Fields outlined what the pressers hadn’t.

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“Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is recovering from a torn ACL,” Adam Schefter wrote on X after Fields’ trade was announced. “Justin Fields now will get ample reps during the offseason and training camp and could potentially play early in the season depending on Mahomes’ recovery.”

Meanwhile, Mahomes was spotted at the Big 12 tournament on March 11, walking unassisted. While he did have a slight limp, this public appearance felt like a medical update. Additionally, Dr. Yair Kissin, a board-certified surgeon and vice chair of orthopedics at Hackensack University Medical Center, gave the footage a clinical look and came away without concern.

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“In the video, Mahomes appears to be limping a little, which is not unheard of at 3 months post-op,” Kissin wrote. “He’s not using a walking aid, which is great to see, and he’s fully weight-bearing. He’s a little stiff when he sits down, but that’s only because we are looking at him through a lens of recovery. We all sit down like that sometimes. I don’t see anything unusual.”

Now, walking unassisted at three months isn’t a medical clearance. Standard ACL recovery takes nine to twelve months, and the 2026 season opens in September. That’s the nine-month floor with no margin for error and no live reps for the player; the entire offense is built.

The twelve-month recovery scenario puts Mahomes’ return somewhere near December. A franchise that just missed the playoffs for the first time since 2014, finishing 6-11, cannot absorb another lost season, and KC knows it. The Fields acquisition at least gives them a chance to win some games without Mahomes.

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Additionally, Mahomes himself has acknowledged the uncertainty around his recovery back in January 2026.

“I want to be ready for Week 1,” Mahomes said. “The doctors said I could, but I can’t predict what will happen throughout the process.”

There is also the possibility that Justin Fields rediscovers his 2023 peak and blows everyone away at the training camp. That could certainly give head coach Andy Reid a chance to get Mahomes up to speed instead of hoping for Week 1 fireworks. Either way, Fields has a chance at making history in 2026. Whether he earns this one or inherits it might be the same question.