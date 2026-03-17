Justin Fields Trade Set to Impact Andy Reid and Chiefs as Major Draft Update Emerges

Essentials Inside The Story Kansas City Chiefs avoid free agency to protect compensatory draft picks

Fields’ $3M deal cheaper than Gardner Minshew alternative

Comp pick formula shaped by recent Chiefs departures and signings

While the rest of the league saw the Kansas City Chiefs simply adding depth behind Patrick Mahomes, Brett Veach was playing a much bigger game. The move for Justin Fields was not just about securing a backup. It quietly reshaped Kansas City’s long-term outlook, bolstering its future draft capital in ways most teams might have overlooked.

“The #Chiefs are set to get a 4th round and 7th round compensation pick in the 2027 NFL Draft,” SleeperChiefs wrote on X. “Had they signed a FA [Free agent] QB, they would have lost the 2027 7th round comp pick. Fields 2026 contract | $3M Minshew (ARI) 2026 contract | $5.75M worth up to $8.25M. Veach did it again.”

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Andy Reid’s team recently grabbed headlines by acquiring Justin Fields from the New York Jets. The franchise reportedly surrendered a 2027 sixth-round pick while taking on his $3 million salary for this year.

On paper, it seemed like a simple move to beef up the quarterback room, which may need a new starting QB for Week 1 with Patrick Mahomes still recovering from an ACL injury. However, the bigger picture tells a much smarter story that led to a positive draft update.

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As per the tweet, Fields’ deal (as opposed to a free agent signing) has allowed Kansas City to receive both a fourth-round and a seventh-round compensatory pick in the 2027 NFL Draft.

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Re-signing Gardner Minshew in the free market couldn’t have secured these additional picks. Moreover, his $5.75 million trade, which could rise to $8.25 million, would have been higher than the $3 million the Chiefs paid to onboard the former Jets QB.

With this, Brett Veach protected the team’s future assets while still filling a crucial roster need. For those unfamiliar, the league’s compensatory pick system is fairly straightforward.

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The league rewards teams that lose more qualifying free agents with extra draft picks the following season to compensate. Under this arrangement, the highest draft pick any team can acquire is a third-round selection.

The value of these picks is determined by the future contracts of players who are leaving the current team.

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In 2025, the Chiefs lost players such as Tershawn Wharton, Justin Reid, and DeAndre Hopkins after they all bagged lucrative deals elsewhere. The additions of Jaylon Moore and Kristian Fulton might have balanced out the losses of Wharton and Hopkins. As for Reid, the league has provided the Chiefs with a compensatory mid-round pick.

The pattern continues in 2026, especially after Jaylen Watson and Bryan Cook left the team in free agency. The arrivals of Kenneth Walker III and Khyiris Tonga will likely offset these departures. However, Minshew’s deal with the Arizona Cardinals can bolster Kansas City’s case for additional picks.

The Chiefs were far from alone in receiving compensation picks. In fact, teams like the Baltimore Ravens, Philadelphia Eagles, and Pittsburgh Steelers each walked away with four extra picks.

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With more Chiefs releases that don’t count toward the formula, the Chiefs could stack multiple compensatory picks in 2027. Now, here’s a look at how new backup quarterback Fields can fit into Kansas City’s system.

Justin Fields could play a key role amid Mahomes’ absence

Andy Reid’s team didn’t just add Justin Fields to add offensive depth, but it actually addressed a genuine roster need. In December 2025, Patrick Mahomes went down with a gruesome injury as he tore both his ACL and LCL.

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Now, the role of a signal caller suddenly carries more weight. Patrick Mahomes has a track record of recovering quickly and recently revealed that his rehab was “going great.”

Imago KANSAS CITY, MO – OCTOBER 12: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes 15 flexes and screams before an NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Detroit Lions and Kansas City Chiefs on October 12, 2025 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire NFL: OCT 12 Lions at Chiefs EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2510121773

Mahomes is eyeing a Week 1 comeback and plans to take part in offseason activities and training camp. But that’s the ideal scenario, and the Chiefs must plan their move just in case things go sideways.

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One can’t predict injuries, and even a minor setback could affect his recovery timeline. That’s where Justin Fields can take charge and prove his mettle.

He can lead the offense through important offseason reps. But if needed, he can also rise to the occasion and fill in for Mahomes in the regular season, starting September 9, 2026.

Mahomes is unlikely to be at full capacity during OTAs and even during the upcoming season. Fields could serve as QB1 during that phase, having featured in nine NFL games last year for the New York Jets.

The 27-year-old is a dependable fallback option. Moreover, placing Fields in the primary role could unlock his potential. The team hasn’t had much luck with past veteran backups such as Chad Henne or Carson Wentz.

Justin Fields brings the age advantage and sound athleticism to the table. With Reid’s reputation for maximizing player strengths, Fields could thrive under his mentorship. After a tough stint in New York, Fields could really do with a stable environment for a fresh start, under Andy Reid’s QB-friendly approach.