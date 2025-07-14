Justin Simmons Ready to Ditch Loyalty for Andy Reid’s Chiefs Amid Interest From Multiple NFL Teams

Justin Simmons‘s free agency tour isn’t going how anyone expected. Just a year ago, the former All-Pro safety was supposed to revive his career in Atlanta. The Falcons took a chance on him after Denver’s shocking release, but the fit never clicked. The explosive playmaking, the lockdown coverage, none of it showed up consistently. Now, he’s back on the market, a high-profile name in a league that’s always hunting for the next big thing. Simmons isn’t some washed-up vet chasing a farewell contract, though. He’s still got gas in the tank, and he’s being choosy.

Teams are calling—some with playoff hopes, others seeking a steady presence in the secondary. But after last season’s disappointment, Justin Simmons isn’t rushing into a deal. At this stage of his career, it’s not just about playing time or money; it’s about finding the right fit—one that could shape how his final chapter is remembered. So why the buzz? In an interview with ESPN West Palm (106.3 FM), Simmons was asked about potentially signing with Kansas City—the team he’s haunted with key interceptions of Patrick Mahomes. His response was surprisingly candid.

“Yeah, it breaks every bone in my body to say it,” Simmons admitted. “But obviously, if Andy Reid gave the call and the Hunt family, it would be pretty hard to turn that down.” The confession carries extra weight coming from a player who built his reputation as a Chiefs killer. From 2016-2022, Simmons picked off Mahomes three times – more than any other safety in the league. His potential switch to Kansas City would be like Reggie Miller joining the Knicks or Derek Jeter signing with the Red Sox.

“They’ve obviously been great,” Simmons continued. “They’ve been doing it for a long time. Mahomes is one of the best, if not the best in the league. And so it would be hard to turn that away.” After a disappointing one-year stint in Atlanta, where he recorded career-low stats, the 30-year-old wants to join a contender. Kansas City, coming off back-to-back Super Bowl wins, fits that description perfectly.

So, while the Chiefs‘ conversation turned heads, multiple contenders have also quietly expressed interest in the veteran safety.

Justin Simmons eyes a contender for the next chapter

While Andy Reid‘s call would be hard to ignore, two other franchises are circling, each offering Simmons what Kansas City can’t. Pittsburgh‘s defense is undergoing a midlife crisis in the best possible way. They traded Minkah Fitzpatrick for Jalen Ramsey, signed Darius Slay, and are bending over backward to keep T.J. Watt happy. What’s missing? A safety who remembers when Dick LeBeau‘s defenses terrified the AFC. Enter Simmons – a 31-year-old with something to prove after Atlanta misused him. The Steelers don’t need 2019 Simmons; they need someone smarter than Juan Thornhill to clean up mistakes in a division where Joe Burrow and Lamar Jackson feast on confusion.

Last season’s stats (36 solo tackles, 2 INTs) don’t tell the full story. His football IQ remains elite, the kind that sniffs out plays before they develop. In Pittsburgh, he wouldn’t need to carry the secondary, just be the steadying force in a room full of alpha corners. Mike Tomlin’s playoff drought weighs heavily; adding Simmons would signal they’re done with moral victories.

Then there’s Washington, where Dan Quinn is assembling his version of the Legion of Boom. Losing Jeremy Chinn hurt more than they’ll admit—second-year DB Quan Martin isn’t ready to anchor a playoff-caliber defense. Simmons’ recent admission to The Denver Post should have GM Adam Peters sprinting to his phone: “A contender is No. 1 on the list right now.”

The Commanders aren’t pretending to be Super Bowl-ready, but they’re closer than people think. Simmons could be their Reggie White moment – a respected vet who makes young players believe. Quinn turned journeyman safeties into stars in Dallas; imagine what he’d do with a two-time Pro Bowler. Kansas City offers jewelry. Pittsburgh provides a legacy. And Commanders – a chance to be the missing piece in the NFL’s most surprising turnaround. The Chiefs might lead the dance, but these two dark horses are waiting for their music to start.