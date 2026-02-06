Kansas City Announces $1.8B Decision for Chiefs’ Stadium After Clark Hunt’s HQ Plans Approved

Kansas City is officially moving forward with a massive stadium plan for the Kansas City Chiefs. Team owner Clark Hunt first revealed the Chiefs’ move to Kansas City on December 22, 2025, outlining a $3 billion domed stadium project. Of that total cost, $1.8 billion was expected to be funded through STAR Bonds. On February 5, the Unified Government commissioners then voted on a STAR bond district tied to Hunt’s project, and it just cleared a major hurdle for the Chiefs’ long-term plans.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“BREAKING: The Unified Govt. Commission approves participation in STAR Bonds deal for new #Chiefs domed stadium by a vote of 7-3. Follows Olathe’s 7-0 vote to also participate in HQ & practice facility,” FOX4 journalist John Holt reported via X on February 5.

The 7–3 vote will now allow the county to collect sales and use taxes to help finance a 65,000-seat domed stadium in Kansas City, along with a surrounding entertainment district. Construction for the Chiefs’ new stadium is slated for a largely vacant site near 126th Street and State Avenue.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for more updates.