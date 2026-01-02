Kansas City Chiefs Have a Travis Kelce Message for America as TE Addresses Retirement

Essentials Inside The Story Retirement whispers are growing louder, but Travis Kelce's impact off the field is making just as much noise

As uncertainty surrounds his future, Kansas City is rallying behind something bigger than football

If this really is the final chapter, it may come with one last, meaningful moment that goes beyond the game

It’s starting to feel like this could be the last time we see Travis Kelce take the field. The retirement talk has grown louder by the week, amidst a rather mediocre season for both Kelce and the team. And yet, even with all that uncertainty creeping in, Kelce hasn’t slowed down on making a change in his community. That was clear when the Chiefs put out a simple message, asking for a little help.

“A pillar in our community ❤️…RT to help [Travis Kelce] win the #WPMOYChalleng,” the franchise wrote on X.

Kelce was named the Chiefs’ nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award for the second straight season, marking his third nomination overall. He’s still looking to win the whole thing for the first time, but the work he has put in to reach here has never taken a stop.

The Walter Payton Man of the Year Award is arguably the league’s highest honor, and it recognizes the players for what they do outside the field. The impact they make on their community. Every club picks one winner, and the Chiefs picked Kelce yet again this year.

And if the tight end wins it for the first time, it would be absolutely deserved. He does a lot. He launched the Eighty-Seven & Running Foundation more than a decade ago to help the underserved youth in the Kansas neighborhoods. He’s also collaborated with Operation Breakthrough, an after-school initiative that aims to uplift the kids in the city’s urban core.

These initiatives helped bring Ignition Lab to life, which aims to upskill the students beyond what they learn in a traditional classroom setting. Thousands of kids have benefited from these initiatives. The impact he has made cannot and should not go unnoticed.

And if this really is Kelce’s final run with the Chiefs (and the sport), this will be his last chance to win the WPMOY. The TE recently made his feelings clear on that possibility.

Travis Kelce on his potential retirement

For anyone still trying to read the tea leaves, Travis Kelce has already given a rough timeline. About a month ago, he said he expects to have clarity on his future by early March, before NFL free agency gets underway.

It wouldn’t be the first time he’s stood at this crossroads. Kelce seriously weighed retirement last offseason as well, before deciding to come back for the 2025 season. This time around, though, the outcome could be different.

“I think I’m still searching for those answers,” Kelce said. “Obviously, the way this one ended left a sour taste in my mouth. I feel motivated, but I’ve got to make the right decision for me.”

It’s not something he’s rushing. The choice might come after conversations with his family and the organization. Kelce has been careful to emphasize that nothing is final yet. Still, if you watched what turned out to be his last game at Arrowhead Stadium, it felt different.

His name was the last one to be announced in the Chiefs’ last home game vs the Broncos. After coming out of the tunnel, it felt like he slowed down his jog to take it all in, as if he was trying to preserve the memory of what it means to be around the Chiefs fans. We still don’t know what all that adds up to. Maybe it was the disappointment of the loss, or well, the season. For now, Kelce will be playing in Week 18.