Kansas City Chiefs Make Announcement on Travis Kelce After TE Puts Teammates on Notice

Essentials Inside The Story Travis Kelce officially returns to Chiefs for likely final NFL season

Signs $12M one-year deal after voluntary $5M salary reduction

Historic Kelce-Mahomes duo aims to rebound after disastrous 2025 campaign

Just when some ruled Travis Kelce out, he geared up to play one more NFL season. While talk of his return circulated in the past couple of days, the team finally made it official, just hours before the NFL officially enters free agency for the next season.

“Like he never left,” captioned the official handle of the Chiefs on X, posting a 14-second cinematic video of Travis Kelce.

The 36-year-old’s new NFL contract will be effective for a year, meaning it is likely to be his final year as a footbal player. The payout of his contract is $12 million, whereas the cap hit could go up to $15 million.

This is the fifth contract of his NFL career. The TE signed his rookie deal in 2013 after being picked by the franchise in 2013. In his 13 seasons with the organization, he has been one of the crucial contributors to the team’s continuous success alongside quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

In his over a decade-long career, the tight end has won three Super Bowl trophies, and his impressive numbers give a clear understanding of his success. The star player has featured in 192 NFL games for the Red and Gold, starting 185. His total receiving yards of over 13,000 make him one of the top five tight ends in history.

Even his age was not a barrier to his personal milestone last season because he registered 851 receiving yards and 5 receiving touchdowns, winning his eleventh Pro Bowl honor. However, his team performed disastrously, missing the playoff opportunity after a decade.

He did not want the poor season to be the final season of his illustrious career, which is why he is back on the gridiron with more drive and determination, giving notice to Mahomes and his other teammates.

Travis Kelce puts his teammates on notice ahead of the 2026 season

Out of all of Travis Kelce’s Chiefs teammates, the one who would be on notice perhaps the most after this news is Patrick Mahomes, who needs to recover as soon as possible. The duo has combined for 900+ receptions with 80 touchdowns, and will be eager to add more to that historic tally.

Travis Kelce voluntarily agreed to a salary cut of $5 million to play the 2026 campaign with the Chiefs, as his previous two-year contract was worth $17 million a year. It expired following the 2025 season.

Perhaps, money is no longer the driving force behind his return. After a rare unsuccessful season, he’s likely to want to build on his legacy and end his career on a positive note with another Super Bowl triumph. Recently on the Pat McAfee Show, he talked about his next season goal while putting his teammates on notice.

“I think the biggest thing coming back was that we got to be even hungrier than we’ve been before,” said Kelce. “Talking to Pat, talking to coach Reid and the guys, it’s a pretty. There’s a lot of dog mentality right now to get this thing fixed. That mentality itself is already kind of motivating me to get to where I need to be during the season.”



Travis played all 17 games last season, but the Chiefs’ campaign was derailed by an ACL injury to quarterback Patrick Mahomes. In an unusual sight, the franchise managed a 6-11 record, finishing behind the Broncos and Chargers in the AFC West.

Nevertheless, that disappointing chapter is closed, and Andy Reid is making significant changes to fix the past season’s issues. Besides the return of Kelce, the Chiefs recently bolstered the offense for Mahomes by landing the Super Bowl LX MVP and running back, Kenneth Walker III, who can be a difference-maker.