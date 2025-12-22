brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestNewsletter HubES ThinkTankNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/NFL

Kansas City Mayor Sends Strong Message to Clark Hunt After Chiefs Confirm Arrowhead Exit

ByAmit Kumar Jha

Dec 22, 2025 | 6:57 PM EST

Link Copied!
Home/NFL

Kansas City Mayor Sends Strong Message to Clark Hunt After Chiefs Confirm Arrowhead Exit

ByAmit Kumar Jha

Dec 22, 2025 | 6:57 PM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

The Kansas City Chiefs have finally made up their minds to leave Arrowhead Stadium and move to a new location in Kansas once the current lease ends in 2030. The news has stirred many fans in the Chiefs Kingdom, but Kansas City mayor Quinton Lucas was heartbroken.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

He first wished the team well, but then revealed stories from his own life about buying the season ticket. He also said that he wanted his sons and grandchildren to feel the Chiefs’ sentiment, which they won’t be able to now.

Stay tuned! There’s more to this story…

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved